Assam's Rabha Hasong council bolsters tourism with new projects

Boko: In a significant move to invigorate tourism in the Boko area, the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), Assam, has unveiled two new projects. Chief Executive Member of the RHAC Tankeswar Rabha officially inaugurated a tourist guest house at Hahim, situated along the Assam-Meghalaya border, and a reconstructed park at Lampara, located along NH 17 on Monday.
The tourist guest house was constructed with an amount of Rs 40 lakh. Lampara Park was constructed with funds from the financial year 2019-20 amounting to Rs 20 lakh.
Rabha also inaugurated a building for women in Hahim, a permanent memorial monument of the All Rabha Students Union office at Kenduguri village and also took part in other inauguration programmes which were financed by the RHAC.
Ramakanta Rabha, Deputy Chief of RHAC, Executive Members Sumit Rabha, Aditya Rabha, Frylin R Marak, Sonaram Rabha, Kamburam Rabha, vice president of Kamrup Zila Parisad, Hiteswar Rabha, Assistant Secretary of ARSU, Ananda Rabha, President, Ankur K Rabha, Organization Secretary of the Kamrup District ARSU and many others also attended the events.
RHAC Chief Executive Member Tankaswar Rabha emphasised, “Tourism boosts the revenue of the economy, creates thousands of jobs, and develops the infrastructure. We also pay attention to developing rural tourism, so that the youths of the area can stand on their own feet without any government job.”
“To promote the tourist attraction areas like Hahim, Lumpi, Sunrise point of Parboti hills, RHAC has constructed the Tourist guest house. So, from now on, if some tourists want to stay at night in the Boko area, they can stay here in Hahim under the beautiful natural scenery. Similarly, People sometimes want to refresh their minds with a beautiful natural ambience, so the RHAC has renovated the Lampara Children cum Forest Park. So that people of the area, tourists and children can enjoy nature” added RHAC Chief Tankeswar Rabha.
