Assam: Mahura Weaves opens showroom at Guwahati's Roodraksh Mall

Guwahati: FXB India Suraksha, in partnership with HDFC Bank Parivartan, has announced the grand opening of the Mahura Weaves showroom at Roodraksh Mall in Guwahati.
The showroom officially opened its doors on Tuesday, December 5.
Handloom brand Mahura Weaves aims to serve as a symbol of craftsmanship and cultural heritage from the region. The initiative brings together communities that share a common appreciation for the artistry and legacy of Assamese handloom.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Nishi Kanta Sharma, Assistant Director, Handloom and Textile, Govt. of Assam Kamrup Assam; Pallab Jyoti Kuwar, Functional Manager, DIC Kamrup Metro; Premjit Konwar, Zonal Head, HDFC Bank; Abdul Munaf, Deputy Handloom Officer, Assam; Dipankar Talukdar, Cluster Head, HDFC Bank; Debojit Roy, Cluster Head, HDFC Bank; Hemant Mowke, State Head, Government Business Vertical; Nandita Das, CSR Manager, HDFC Bank; Papli Gogoi, Fashion Designer, Brand: Fashion Bloom; Mehzabin Ershad, Fashion Designer, Brand: Meghna’s; Ganesh Neelam, Programme Manager, FXBIS.
Also Read | Assam’s Rabha Hasong council bolsters tourism with new projects
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Mahura Weaves opens showroom at Guwahati’s Roodraksh Mall
- Cong ignored spirit of anti-BJP alliance in state polls: Ex-Tripura CM
- Nagaland’s Keneilelie Sorünuo wins Silver in National Bodybuilding C’ship
- Digitised records from wildlife centres show how humans harm wild animals
- Mizoram: ZPM promises zero tolerance against corruption
- Assam’s Rabha Hasong council bolsters tourism with new projects