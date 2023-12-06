Assam: Mahura Weaves opens showroom at Guwahati's Roodraksh Mall

Guwahati: FXB India Suraksha, in partnership with HDFC Bank Parivartan, has announced the grand opening of the Mahura Weaves showroom at Roodraksh Mall in Guwahati.

The showroom officially opened its doors on Tuesday, December 5.

Handloom brand Mahura Weaves aims to serve as a symbol of craftsmanship and cultural heritage from the region. The initiative brings together communities that share a common appreciation for the artistry and legacy of Assamese handloom.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Nishi Kanta Sharma, Assistant Director, Handloom and Textile, Govt. of Assam Kamrup Assam; Pallab Jyoti Kuwar, Functional Manager, DIC Kamrup Metro; Premjit Konwar, Zonal Head, HDFC Bank; Abdul Munaf, Deputy Handloom Officer, Assam; Dipankar Talukdar, Cluster Head, HDFC Bank; Debojit Roy, Cluster Head, HDFC Bank; Hemant Mowke, State Head, Government Business Vertical; Nandita Das, CSR Manager, HDFC Bank; Papli Gogoi, Fashion Designer, Brand: Fashion Bloom; Mehzabin Ershad, Fashion Designer, Brand: Meghna’s; Ganesh Neelam, Programme Manager, FXBIS.

