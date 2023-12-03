Guwahati: People come from all over the world too see the one-horned rhinos at Kaziranga, which is now on its on way to becoming a wellness destination.

A park official said the Anvayins Run For The Rhino – Ultra Run At Kaziranga that was held on December 3 was successful which could be seen in the number of participants being double this time compared to that in the inaugural edition in January 2023, and also as the event reached the national league of ultra runs in the country in terms of highest participation across all categories in the 52 Km ultra run category.

The registration of participants was overwhelming and hence had to be closed at 1000 this time. The various categories of runs included 52 Km , 26 km , 10 km and 5 km run and walk to suit participants from all walks of life.

The race track that started at the entrance of Kohora range continued through the scenic rural countryside.

Village eco development committees were roped in to provide hydration points and for general upkeep of the track. Commandos of Police Training Centre Dergaon and forest frontline of Kaziranga also actively participated in the race.

The ‘Kaziranga model’ of wildlife conservation wherein forest frontline have been in the forefront to combat poaching has been lauded world over. Fairweather roads permit the tourism season that starts in early October until April inside the Park.

However the protected area has immense potential to continue with tourism activities (including wellness activities such as running , cycling and trekking events) throughout the year.

Notably, this is the only sporting event dedicated to the cause of rhino conservation in the world. The awards ceremony was attended by senior officials of the forest and civic administration.

The event saw 48 winners across various categories taking away a prize money of more than Rs 4L.

Dr Sonali Ghosh, Director, Kaziranga National Park Tiger Reserve said the aim is to fullfill the dream and vision of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for promoting the ‘GREATER KAZIRANGA’ concept, the world famous protected area is popularly becoming a visitor destination where one can experience physical and mental wellbeing.

Nishikant Das, Founder and CEO of Anvayins, the creator of this event said while Kaziranga is the birthplace of the Anvayins Run For The Rhino, we are determined to take this event to a national and even international scale in the years to come.

