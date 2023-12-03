Assam: Fond of Calisthenics? Make sure to attend CaliGames 2.0 in Guwahati 

Guwahati: CaliGames 2.0, an event blending sports and entertainment with calisthenics at its core, is set to take place on December 9 and 10 at Shraddhanjali Kanan in Guwahati.

The event is organised by Califit Calisthenics, in collaboration with All India Strength Wars (AISW) and supported by Assam Tourism. While AISW is the oldest and largest community for calisthenics in India, Califit Calisthenics, owned by youth entrepreneur Bhaskar Saud, is the first and the only designated calisthenics centre in the northeastern region.

Calisthenics is a type of exercise that leverages the body’s own weight for resistance training. It encompasses a diverse range of movements and exercises designed to enhance strength, flexibility, and overall body control. Common exercises in calisthenics include push-ups, pull-ups, dips, squats, lunges, and various plank variations.

Bhaskar Saud, 26, is a calisthenics coach certified by WSWCF (World Street Workout and Calisthenics Federation). He has been promoting the sport in Assam, particularly in Guwahati, through his venture Califit Calisthenics. He trains enthusiasts and spreads awareness through collaborative efforts in organising events, demonstrations, and workshops to promote calisthenics in the northeast.

Califit Calisthenics founder Bhaskar Saud

In conversation with EastMojo, Bhaskar Saud said CaliGames strives to be an inclusive platform for athletes, beginners and spectators.

CaliGames 2.0, the second edition of this annual event, will hold a national championship in multiple categories, ranging from advanced to beginner, including one for children. Catering to a wide range of calisthenics practitioners, the event will include endurance tests, streetlifting, freestyle and statics challenges, and Decathlon’s pop-up challenges.

“We want to cultivate a mindset that promotes a fit lifestyle and the importance of movement in daily life. The kids’ category introduces the concept to young students so that from a young age, they can be aware of the importance of health and fitness,” Saud said.

Interest in calisthenics is growing in the northeast, and athletes from Manipur, Meghalaya, Assam, and other northeastern states are all set to participate in the event, Bhaskar Saud informed. The panel of judges for the CaliGames 2.0 contest includes international champion Thanh Nguyen from Germany, along with AISW founders Rajan Sharma and Rohan Sharma.

With a focus on inclusivity, Bhaskar asserts, “Calisthenics is for everyone. I started by watching videos on the internet. And then I worked on advanced skills. This sport is about balancing your body weight and if you practice the movements, if you put in time and effort, you will unlock your own skills.”

Bhaskar has been a national-level basketball player representing Assam during his school days. He was first introduced to calisthenics by a school senior. During the lockdown, he practiced the sport and acquired his certification, taking up coaching as a full-time career.

As seasoned athletes challenge their bodies to perform dynamic movements, balancing their body weight in the most riveting displays of agility during the event, youth entertainment such as hip-hop and street culture themes will also be part of the extravaganza. Apart from the highly anticipated national championship, CaliGames 2.0 will host Slacklining demonstrations by athlete Shekhar Bordoloi, live music shows by rap artist Paigambar, Decathlon pop-up challenges, and other performances.

Elaborating on his vision, Bhaskar said, “I wanted to make fitness accessible for people. And I wanted to do that with a form that has no barriers. That’s why I chose to popularise calisthenics.”

When asked about his experience taking up calisthenics as both a lifestyle goal and entrepreneurial choice, especially in the northeast, he said, “The close-knit calisthenics community kept me motivated. I have been attending events all over India, and we’re all connected. There’s a solid support system; we share a common vision.”

What sets calisthenics apart is that it requires no specialised equipment; it can be performed anywhere, making it an appealing option for those without access to a gym. It is particularly gaining popularity for its capacity to build functional strength, improve muscular endurance, and elevate overall fitness levels.

