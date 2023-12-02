Assam: Rhino hunted by a spear in Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati: Drone combing, combined with elephant patrolling surveillance, helped the Kaziranga National Park authorities detect the hunting of a Rhino by a spear.

As per the information available, on November 24, 2023, around 8.30 PM, the key accused, Naren Saikia, a 47-year-old resident of Lokhorakhonia threw a spear at a Rhino that had ventured into their area. Following intelligence gathered by the DFO (Eastern Assam Wildlife Division) Arun Vignesh and team, Naren Saikia was arrested and sent to judicial custody on Nov 26.

The Kaziranga forest department staff, led by Dr Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi, Forest Ranger, Kaziranga undertook drone combing combined with elephant patrolling surveillance. The carcass was detected on November 30 at 2.30 pm near Teteliguri Anti Poaching Camp (Ekorani Area) inside the National Park.

The postmortem was conducted in the presence of committee members comprising veterinarians and civil society members on December 1.

The Female Rhino is estimated to be aged 20-30 years old, and the cause of death is an injury on the left flank rear of the stomach with deep penetration of the weapon (spear) across skin and ribs. Further samples have been collected for DNA analysis and the RhoDIS system and shall be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India. The horn was intact and recovered as per standard procedure by departmental staff for safe custody.

