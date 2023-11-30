NFR transforms old train coaches into restaurants for passengers

Maligaon: N. F. Railway has transformed its obsolete train coaches into Rail Coach Restaurants, providing a unique dining experience at major stations.

Currently, 13 coach restaurants operate across the railway network, including eight in Katihar, two in Alipurduar, and one each in Rangiya, Lumding, and Tinsukia. The initiative involves recycling old coaches and has gained popularity among both rail passengers and the general public.

These coach restaurants boast an aesthetically pleasing heritage design, offering an ecstatic dining experience reminiscent of train travel. Plans are underway to introduce more coach restaurants at 62 locations across N. F. Railway, with ongoing works at various divisions.

Beyond enhancing the passenger experience, the initiative aims to generate non-fare revenue for the railway while creating employment opportunities for skilled an unskilled workers.

