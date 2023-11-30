NFR transforms old train coaches into restaurants for passengers

Maligaon: N. F. Railway has transformed its obsolete train coaches into Rail Coach Restaurants, providing a unique dining experience at major stations.
Currently, 13 coach restaurants operate across the railway network, including eight in Katihar, two in Alipurduar, and one each in Rangiya, Lumding, and Tinsukia. The initiative involves recycling old coaches and has gained popularity among both rail passengers and the general public.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
These coach restaurants boast an aesthetically pleasing heritage design, offering an ecstatic dining experience reminiscent of train travel. Plans are underway to introduce more coach restaurants at 62 locations across N. F. Railway, with ongoing works at various divisions.
Beyond enhancing the passenger experience, the initiative aims to generate non-fare revenue for the railway while creating employment opportunities for skilled an unskilled workers.
Also Read | Gauhati HC judge to head tribunal probing extremist groups in Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- NFR transforms old train coaches into restaurants for passengers
- Arunachal: US Ambassador to India inaugurates War Museum
- Tripura: Drugs worth over Rs 15 cr seized near Bangladesh; 38 held
- Arunachal: Viral video of ragging brings similar incident to light
- Manipur: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda marries Lin Laishram in Imphal
- Women’s rights in the balance as India weighs criminalising marital rape