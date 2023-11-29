Assam: Retd engineer in Kokrajhar succumbs to assault; wife injured

Guwahati: Unidentified attackers reportedly broke into a residence in Kokrajhar’s Bidhanpally area, assaulting Tapan Chakravarty (70), a retired engineer, and his wife Madhumita Chakravarty (65) with sharp objects.
Tapan Chakravarty lost his life in the attack, while Madhumita Chakravarty sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Bongaigaon.
The motive behind the assault remains unknown. The elderly couple, Tapan Chakravarty (a retired agriculture department engineer) and Madhumita (a former high school teacher), were alone at the time of the incident, as their son resides in Bengaluru, and their daughter lives in the US.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Local authorities were promptly notified and launched an investigation, recovering a bloodied knife from the crime scene. The police are actively probing the incident.
Also Read | In a first, tea from Arunachal wins prestigious international award
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Peoples Conference party advocates land development and reforms in media interaction
- Assam: Retd engineer in Kokrajhar succumbs to assault; wife injured
- Far from home? Chinese stream frog discovered in Arunachal
- Nationwide rally demands separate administration for Kuki-Zo tribes in Manipur
- Mizoram Governor appoints India’s first female Aide-de-Camp
- Gauhati HC judge to head tribunal probing extremist groups in Manipur