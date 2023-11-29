Assam: Retd engineer in Kokrajhar succumbs to assault; wife injured

Guwahati: Unidentified attackers reportedly broke into a residence in Kokrajhar’s Bidhanpally area, assaulting Tapan Chakravarty (70), a retired engineer, and his wife Madhumita Chakravarty (65) with sharp objects.

Tapan Chakravarty lost his life in the attack, while Madhumita Chakravarty sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Bongaigaon.

The motive behind the assault remains unknown. The elderly couple, Tapan Chakravarty (a retired agriculture department engineer) and Madhumita (a former high school teacher), were alone at the time of the incident, as their son resides in Bengaluru, and their daughter lives in the US.

Local authorities were promptly notified and launched an investigation, recovering a bloodied knife from the crime scene. The police are actively probing the incident.

