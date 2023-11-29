Assam Pavilion bags silver medal at IITF Delhi

Guwahati: The Assam Pavilion secured the second position for outstanding display in the ‘State Government and Union Territory’ category during the 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF), 2023, conducted at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

28 states and union territories participated, along with 13 foreign countries and corporate houses in the two-week-long trade fair, which concluded on Monday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India.

Santanu Deuri, the director of Assam Pavilion at IITF 2023, received the silver medal from Pradeep Singh Kharola, the chairman, and managing director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) on the final day of the trade fair.

Odisha bagged the gold medal, while Rajasthan received the bronze medal.

Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh were focus states, while Bihar and Kerala were partner states.

High Commissioner of Singapore in India, Simon Wong Wie Kuen at the Assam Pavilion in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

It may be recalled that the Assam Pavilion was inaugurated on November 14 by the additional chief secretary of industries and commerce, Ravi Kota.

The fair showcased numerous products manufactured locally by women artisans and entrepreneurs under the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – United by Trade,’ in line with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s vision to make Assam one of the five leading states in the country.

The Assam Pavilion also showcased the rich cultural heritage, handicrafts, and handlooms of Assam, which were a great attraction for visitors at the trade fair.

A total of 37 stalls had been opened in the Assam Pavilion, where famous handloom, government-owned handicrafts and handlooms outlets, along with various departments and agencies of the state government such as DIPR, Tourism, NEDFi, AIDC Ltd, AGMC, 30 MSME units, and two start-ups participated.

A slew of initiatives of the Assam government such as ‘One District One Product,’ GI products such as Assam Lemon, gamosa, muga silk, etc., along with traditional dresses of Assam and concepts such as ‘Ease of Doing Business,’ Assam Start-Up mission, etc., were promoted in the fair.

The Assam Pavilion at IITF 2023, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

It may be mentioned that Assam State Day was celebrated at Pragati Maidan, the venue of the fair, on November 22,

Assam Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises, Bimal Borah, inaugurated the Assam Day celebration program. A cultural extravaganza marked the celebrations with the enthralling performance of various cultural troupes that participated in the event. Cultural and dance programmes like Satriya dance, Jhumur dance, Hajong, and Bihu dance were performed. Well-known artists regaled the audience with their soulful renditions.

The pavilion had also witnessed lakhs of visitors, including students from various educational institutes in and around Delhi, and a sale turnover to the tune of around Rs 52 lakh from locally-made products has been made during the event.

Notably, Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong Wie Kuen, visited the Assam Pavilion on Saturday and was impressed with the Assamese products on display.

Wong Wie Kuen visited many stalls at the pavilion and interacted with the officials and staff manning the stalls.

Observing that many products at the Assam Pavilion have a great market in Singapore, he also said that several items produced in Assam could now be directly exported to Singapore.

