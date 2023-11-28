Assam: STF seizes over 1 kg heroin, arrests 2 people

Guwahati: A Special Task Force (STF) team, led by Additional STF Kalyan Pathak and supervised by Partha Mahanta, DIG, STF, arrested two individuals linked to drug trafficking on Monday night.
According to information from reliable sources, a Tata DI with Registration Number AS 25 EC 4464 was suspected of transporting narcotics from Manipur. Based on the input, the vehicle was intercepted at Saraighat, but upon detecting police presence, the peddlers fled towards Changsari.
To subdue the occupants, the officials fired two rounds.
After inspecting the vehicle, authorities discovered a concealed compartment with 1.8 kilograms of heroin. The heroin has been confiscated by officials.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Two individuals, namely Sonu Ali of Garigaon and Arjun Basfore of Jalukbari, were apprehended.
Legal action is now underway at STF PS.
Also Read | Assam Police and Assam Rifles joint operation nabs UTLA militant in Cachar district
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura: BJP wants 125th constitutional amendment, TIPRA sticks to ‘Greater Tipraland’
- Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Arunachal, dozens of officers impacted
- Manipur: Won’t allow any threat to the unity of the state, says CM Biren
- Gauhati HC sets aside motor accident claims tribunal’s directive
- Tripura: MHA meets several leaders over development issue in tribal area
- Nagaland: ‘Beautiful girls’ hitmaker Sean Kingston to kick India tour in Dimapur