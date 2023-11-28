Assam: STF seizes over 1 kg heroin, arrests 2 people

Guwahati: A Special Task Force (STF) team, led by Additional STF Kalyan Pathak and supervised by Partha Mahanta, DIG, STF, arrested two individuals linked to drug trafficking on Monday night.

According to information from reliable sources, a Tata DI with Registration Number AS 25 EC 4464 was suspected of transporting narcotics from Manipur. Based on the input, the vehicle was intercepted at Saraighat, but upon detecting police presence, the peddlers fled towards Changsari.

Assam STF

To subdue the occupants, the officials fired two rounds.

After inspecting the vehicle, authorities discovered a concealed compartment with 1.8 kilograms of heroin. The heroin has been confiscated by officials.

Two individuals, namely Sonu Ali of Garigaon and Arjun Basfore of Jalukbari, were apprehended.

Legal action is now underway at STF PS.

