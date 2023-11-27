World Physiology Week celebrated by AIIMS Guwahati

Guwahati: The World Physiology Week 2023 was observed by the Department of Physiology at AIIMS Guwahati from November 20-24. The event took place at the Out Patient Department (OPD) building and the Medical College building.
The festivities commenced on November 20 with students creating rangoli designs depicting the discipline of Physiology. This was followed by a lamp lighting ceremony led by the Executive Director and an online talk by Dr. Ramesh Lal Bijlani, a subject expert and former HOD at AIIMS New Delhi, on the topic ‘Physiological Reserves’.
On November 21, more than 70 patients underwent Head Up Tilt tests and Body Composition analyses at the OPD building. The following day, knowledge about Physiology was shared with junior school students. Reaction time and Body Composition analyses were also performed on them. Additionally, on November 22, 23, and 24, more than 40 volunteers underwent Head Up Tilt tests and Body Composition analyses at the medical college building.
November 23rd featured faculty members from the institute acting as judges to assess cartoons, posters, and poems created by MBBS students. These creative works were displayed in the medical college foyer area.
Overall, the event was highly successful in raising awareness about the discipline of Physiology among school students, the general public, and patients at a tertiary care health centre. Selected photographs from various events of the week are attached for reference.
