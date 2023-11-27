Makers of Karbi film 'Mirbeen' share insights into theme at 54th IFFI

During a media interaction at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the team behind the Karbi feature film ‘Mirbeen‘—Director Mridul Gupta, writer Manimala Das, and producer Dhaniram Tisso—discussed the creation of their impactful cinematic venture.
The film, ‘Mirbeen,’ unfolds an authentic portrayal of the 2005 extremist strife that gripped Karbi Anglong. Director Mridul Gupta emphasised that the narrative revolves around truth and facts, delving into the harrowing events that unfolded during that turbulent period.
Writer Manimala Das shed light on the film’s thematic exploration of roots, revealing that throughout the movie, roots are metaphorically depicted in various shots, providing a symbolic arch to the storyline. The imagery symbolises people enduring attacks on their very foundations but emerging resilient.
Manimala Das added that the music in the film is truly organic using only traditional Karbi tunes. “We hope audiences can empathise with the Karbi through our film and feel the struggle of the Karbi,” said writer Manimala Das.
Discussing the role of handloom in the movie, Manimala Das shared that textile serves as a path to recovery and redemption for those caught in conflict in Assam. ‘Mirbeen’ draws inspiration from childhood tales of Serdihun, the elusive Goddess of textile in Karbi tribal beliefs, providing the central character with hope and purpose.
Producer Dhaniram Tisso, speaking about the movie’s selection, emphasised his duty as a filmmaker to raise awareness and tell the story of how people rose from the ashes and bloomed out of the shadows of a gloomy past.
As a representative of the vibrant Assamese cinema, ‘Mirbeen’ is among the 15 exceptional films competing for the prestigious Golden Peacock at IFFI 54 and was screened under the Indian Panorama section at the festival. The film is a compelling tale of hope and resilience, tracing the life of its central protagonist, Mirbeen, as she tenaciously clings to her dreams amid relentless adversity, becoming a symbol of the Karbi people’s pain and dauntless spirit.
