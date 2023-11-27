Assam Police and Assam Rifles joint operation nabs UTLA militant in Cachar district

Guwahati: In a successful joint operation conducted late on Saturday night, the Assam Police, in collaboration with the Assam Rifles, apprehended a key member of the United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA), a Manipur-based militant outfit. The operation unfolded in Cachar district, where officials confirmed the arrest.
The detained individual has been identified as Henlenmang Lhouvum, a 26-year-old resident of Manipur’s Senapati district. Authorities disclosed that Lhouvum was found in possession of a .32mm Pistol, accompanied by a magazine loaded with five rounds of live ammunition.
Providing insights into the operation, the Superintendent of Police for Cachar district, Numal Mahatta, stated that the arrest was made based on specific intelligence. The joint operation carried out in collaboration with the 29th Assam Rifles, took place at Lakhinagar within the Jirighat police station area.
“We apprehended him (Lhouvum) from a residence where he was hiding. He is currently undergoing interrogation, and a case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” reported an investigating officer.
In light of the arrest, authorities are actively investigating the possibility of other members of the militant group being present in Cachar. An officer familiar with the situation remarked, “We are also trying to determine if they had a more significant plan in motion.”
