Assam: Major fire engulfs 'Kaamakaazi' floating restaurant

Guwahati: A devastating fire broke out at ‘Kaamakaazi,’ a popular floating restaurant and bar located in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar, reducing the establishment to ashes on Sunday night, November 26. The incident, which occurred on the River Brahmaputra at Lachit Ghat, was believed to have been triggered by a series of cylinder explosions.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene as the flames quickly engulfed the floating establishment. Authorities suspect that the cylinder explosions might have been the initial catalyst for the inferno, leading to the rapid and extensive destruction of the premises.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties or injuries resulting from the incident at the restaurant.

As of now, the extent of property damage is yet to be fully assessed, and investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Also Read | Wangala Festival celebrated in Assam’s Goalpara district

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









