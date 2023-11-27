Assam: Major fire engulfs 'Kaamakaazi' floating restaurant

Guwahati: A devastating fire broke out at ‘Kaamakaazi,’ a popular floating restaurant and bar located in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar, reducing the establishment to ashes on Sunday night, November 26. The incident, which occurred on the River Brahmaputra at Lachit Ghat, was believed to have been triggered by a series of cylinder explosions.
Emergency services were alerted to the scene as the flames quickly engulfed the floating establishment. Authorities suspect that the cylinder explosions might have been the initial catalyst for the inferno, leading to the rapid and extensive destruction of the premises.
Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties or injuries resulting from the incident at the restaurant.
As of now, the extent of property damage is yet to be fully assessed, and investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.
