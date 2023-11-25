Biodiversity partnership: Foreign delegates tour national parks in Assam

Guwahati: Dignitaries from France and South Africa explored the contiguous landscapes of Kaziranga, Nameri, and Orang National Parks in Assam under the Indo-Pacific Parks and Biodiversity Partnership during a three-day trip that concluded at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Friday.
On the final day, the delegates explored the three national parks through waterways and concluded their trip at the Bhomoraguri Inspection Bungalow.
International experts also participated in a workshop and field visits aimed at strengthening the partnership for biodiversity conservation.
The participants gained experience in various best practices, such as policies promoting national parks, preventing poaching through enforcement, generating income for community livelihoods for long-term park management, involving local institutions in decision-making, and wildlife monitoring techniques.
The visit took place under the aegis of the Park and Biodiversity Partnership, a trilateral collaboration between the French funding agency AFD (Agence Francaise de Development), ONFI (French Forest Service International), and the Assam forest department.
A workshop on knowledge sharing at Kaziranga National Park, held during the three-day program, featured in the itinerary with M.K. Yadava, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and head of forest force (HoFF), Assam, chairing the workshop.
Yadava highlighted the richness of biodiversity and forest wealth in Assam and the state government’s various initiatives to protect and conserve them.
Workshop attendees included representatives from ONFI, the Centre de Coopération Internationale en Recherche Agronomique pour le Développement (CIRAD, France), and South African National Parks (SANparks), along with officers from the Rajasthan forest department as part of the visiting delegation.
Other senior officers from the Assam forest department and divisional forest officers (DFOs) from various forest divisions also participated in the workshop, which included three thematic round-table discussions. Visiting experts shared knowledge and experience of wildlife conservation and best practices in South Africa and Rajasthan.
Forest officers from Assam also shared insights and ideas from existing wildlife conservation measures implemented in the state, including aspects of long-term monitoring, surveillance, enforcement, and enhancing community engagement through initiatives like ecotourism.
Delegates visited various parts of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Thursday and Friday, interacting with the frontline staff of the tiger reserve.
A demonstration of various wildlife conservation measures adopted by the park management, including soil and moisture conservation, drone-based surveillance, camera trapping for wild animal population estimation, and land reclamation, was also given.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Delegates also interacted with the women forest frontline serving at various anti-poaching camps.
It may be recalled that a trilateral agreement for the exchange of expertise and sharing of knowledge between the partners on various aspects of wildlife protection management was signed in May last year.
The Assam Cabinet, on April 2, 2022, approved an MoU between the environment and forest department of the state and AFD to foster bilateral dialogue in the field of the environment.
AFD had granted Rs 2.5 crore in-kind to the state government to carry out an exchange programme for forest officials of France and Assam to similar landscapes and increase the abilities of forest officials in wildlife management.
Also Read | IIT Guwahati-incubated startup Quant Solar pioneers ‘Floating’ solar technology
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Biodiversity partnership: Foreign delegates tour national parks in Assam
- Manipur: Huge weapons cache recovered in Imphal West
- State elections will shape India’s mood for 2024
- 14 contestants from 9 districts to vie for Miss Nagaland 2023
- Over 400 Myanmarese seek refuge in Manipur
- Naga leaders aligning with MNF to present Manipur’s reality to Centre: Mizoram CM