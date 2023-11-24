NF Railway extends periodicity of two special trains

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to extend the periodic services of two special trains: train no. 05638/05637 (Silchar – Naharlagun – Silchar) and train no. 05628/05627 (Agartala – Guwahati – Agartala) until February 2024. The continuation will maintain the current schedule, encompassing days of service, timings, stops, and composition.

For train no. 05638 (Silchar – Naharlagun), the services will persist every Monday from December 4, 2023, to February 26, 2024. Similarly, train no. 05637 (Naharlagun – Silchar) will extend its services every Tuesday from December 5, 2023, to February 27, 2024. Additionally, both trains will operate for an additional 13 trips on November 27th and 28th, 2023, respectively, beyond their initially communicated duration.

In the case of train no. 05628 (Agartala-Guwahati), the services will continue every Thursday from December 7, 2023, to February 29, 2024. Likewise, train no. 05627 (Guwahati-Agartala) will extend its services every Friday from December 8, 2023, to March 1, 2024. These trains, too, will operate for an additional 13 trips on November 30th and December 1st, 2023, beyond their originally announced period.

The extension of these train services aims to benefit waitlisted passengers on other trains along these routes. Specifics regarding stops and timings for these trains are available on the IRCTC website.

