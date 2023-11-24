NF Railway extends periodicity of two special trains

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to extend the periodic services of two special trains: train no. 05638/05637 (Silchar – Naharlagun – Silchar) and train no. 05628/05627 (Agartala – Guwahati – Agartala) until February 2024. The continuation will maintain the current schedule, encompassing days of service, timings, stops, and composition.
For train no. 05638 (Silchar – Naharlagun), the services will persist every Monday from December 4, 2023, to February 26, 2024. Similarly, train no. 05637 (Naharlagun – Silchar) will extend its services every Tuesday from December 5, 2023, to February 27, 2024. Additionally, both trains will operate for an additional 13 trips on November 27th and 28th, 2023, respectively, beyond their initially communicated duration.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In the case of train no. 05628 (Agartala-Guwahati), the services will continue every Thursday from December 7, 2023, to February 29, 2024. Likewise, train no. 05627 (Guwahati-Agartala) will extend its services every Friday from December 8, 2023, to March 1, 2024. These trains, too, will operate for an additional 13 trips on November 30th and December 1st, 2023, beyond their originally announced period.
The extension of these train services aims to benefit waitlisted passengers on other trains along these routes. Specifics regarding stops and timings for these trains are available on the IRCTC website.
Also Read | Microbiologists try new technologies to address antibiotic resistance
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Over 400 Myanmarese seek refuge in Manipur
- Naga leaders aligning with MNF to present Manipur’s reality to Centre: Mizoram CM
- Meghalaya: NPP selects women candidates for upcoming LS elections
- Nagaland all set for Hornbill Festival 2023; Food & Music fest begins
- NF Railway extends periodicity of two special trains
- Manipur to witness a Bollywood wedding? Here’s what we know