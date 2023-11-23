Urban planning scheme greenlit for Tinsukia, 8 more towns in Assam

Guwahati: The Advisory Committee of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning has granted its approval for Assam’s inaugural urban planning scheme for Tinsukia town during a meeting. Additionally, the committee has given the green light to master plans for eight more towns.

Chaired by Assam’s Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Ashok Singhal, the meeting included discussions on towns like Rangapara, Gohpur, Sootea, Jamugurihat, Bokakhat, Lakhipur, Badarpur, and a revised plan for Dibrugarh city.

Key stakeholders, including MLAs Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha and Zakir Hussain Laskar, participated in the comprehensive discussions. A notable highlight was the approval of Tinsukia Development Authority’s inaugural town planning scheme, covering 32.98 hectares. The meeting acknowledged the Assam government’s 2022 amendment to the Town and Country Planning Act, incorporating modern urban planning concepts.

Minister Singhal emphasised the need for more urban planning schemes across cities, aiming for planned and sustainable development while encouraging a participatory approach.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority issued development rights certificates under the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) policy, aligning with the government’s encouragement of voluntary land contributions for urban infrastructure. Singhal expressed optimism about TDR policy implementation, foreseeing its crucial role in constructing essential urban infrastructure.

