Assam: Grenade blast outside army camp in Tinsukia

Tinsukia: Suspected militants hurled a grenade outside the gate of the army’s Company Operating Base (COB) in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday night.
The incident occurred amidst a return to “absolute” peace and respite from militancy in the preceding years, causing anxiety in the region.
According to sources in the army, two suspected militants on a scooter attempted a grenade attack near Dirak COB—an army base under Headquarters 2 Mountain Division of the Indian army—located under the Kakopather police station. “The alert sentry challenged the suspects as they tried to approach the COB gate, and in a hurry, the duo tossed the object on the roadside. It exploded but did not cause any harm,” said sources.
Kakopather was once a stronghold of the banned outfit Ulfa during the peaks of insurgency in Assam in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Despite civilian houses nearby, there were neither injuries nor significant damage to property. “Alert troops managed to thwart off the attack. Security forces have placed cut-offs towards Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, and Kakopather, and CCTVs in all shops are being scanned to get a clue,” the source said on the condition of anonymity.
Meanwhile, Tinsukia police reportedly arrested one Ulfa (I) cadre identified as Achutyanand Neog alias Niloy Asom.
Confirming the involvement of Ulfa (I) in the attack, Superintendent Abhijit Gurav of Tinsukia police said, “The arrested cadre was part of the group involved in the grenade attack,” adding that he did not actually throw the grenade.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
At the time of filing this report, Ulfa (I) has not claimed responsibility for the attack.
According to sources, Tinsukia police have remained on their toes and ahead of Ulfa (I), resulting in the thwarting of more than 10 attacks on security forces in the past year. “The outfit, which is getting weaker day by day, is trying to make its presence felt desperately, and Wednesday’s attack is nothing more than that,” they said.
Also Read | Assam: Crackdown on illicit liquor in Guwahati; 80 litres seized
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Govt committed to students’ welfare, says health minister
- Mizoram: NGO delegation en route to Delhi to urge ECI to reschedule vote counting date
- Urban planning scheme greenlit for Tinsukia, 8 more towns in Assam
- Mizoram Elections: State ramps up preparations for vote counting day
- Sikkim: Bhaichung Bhutia joins SDF; apologises for promoting SKM in 2019
- Report and recommendations on the GLOF disaster of Teesta Valley