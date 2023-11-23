Assam: Grenade blast outside army camp in Tinsukia

Tinsukia: Suspected militants hurled a grenade outside the gate of the army’s Company Operating Base (COB) in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred amidst a return to “absolute” peace and respite from militancy in the preceding years, causing anxiety in the region.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to sources in the army, two suspected militants on a scooter attempted a grenade attack near Dirak COB—an army base under Headquarters 2 Mountain Division of the Indian army—located under the Kakopather police station. “The alert sentry challenged the suspects as they tried to approach the COB gate, and in a hurry, the duo tossed the object on the roadside. It exploded but did not cause any harm,” said sources.

Kakopather was once a stronghold of the banned outfit Ulfa during the peaks of insurgency in Assam in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Despite civilian houses nearby, there were neither injuries nor significant damage to property. “Alert troops managed to thwart off the attack. Security forces have placed cut-offs towards Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, and Kakopather, and CCTVs in all shops are being scanned to get a clue,” the source said on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Tinsukia police reportedly arrested one Ulfa (I) cadre identified as Achutyanand Neog alias Niloy Asom.

Confirming the involvement of Ulfa (I) in the attack, Superintendent Abhijit Gurav of Tinsukia police said, “The arrested cadre was part of the group involved in the grenade attack,” adding that he did not actually throw the grenade.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

At the time of filing this report, Ulfa (I) has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to sources, Tinsukia police have remained on their toes and ahead of Ulfa (I), resulting in the thwarting of more than 10 attacks on security forces in the past year. “The outfit, which is getting weaker day by day, is trying to make its presence felt desperately, and Wednesday’s attack is nothing more than that,” they said.

Also Read | Assam: Crackdown on illicit liquor in Guwahati; 80 litres seized

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









