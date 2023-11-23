Assam celebrates State Day at IITF Delhi; showcases progress across sectors

Guwahati: The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government has attracted investments to the tune of Rs 11,000 crore, informed Minister for Industries and Commerce Bimal Borah, while highlighting the progress across sectors over the past couple of years, on Wednesday.

Speaking as chief guest of a function, held at the 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on the occasion of Assam Day, Borah said Assam has witnessed a remarkable surge on the development front under the leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and that the state has already attracted investments to the tune of Rs 11,000 crore.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The minister further lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past nine years to develop various sectors, catapulting the country into an “Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vikshit Bharat” in the world realm.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Start-up India, Digitisation India, Make in India, Skill India, Khelo India and other initiatives such as Swacch Bharat and PM’s Vishwakarma scheme have taken the country to great heights and global standing among the comity of nations,” Borah said, adding that we need leaders of Modi’s stature to take ‘New India’ comprising more than 65 percent of youth population under the age of 35 to greater heights.

Notably, the state government is promoting a slew of initiatives at the Assam Pavilion which opened to visitors at IITF 2023 on November 14. The initiatives being highlighted at the two-week-long fair are “One District One Product”, Ease of Doing Business, Assam Start-Up besides a host of GI (geographical indication) tagged products and other traditional items.

Also, to commemorate the 200 glorious years of Assam Tea, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) is showcasing the rich heritage of the beverage in the theme pavilion.

Live demonstrations of muga yarn reeling and water hyacinth products will also be showcased in the theme pavilion in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The industry minister has taken significant measures to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state and highlight its strengths in different sectors, be it industry and tourism at the fair.

Accompanied by the Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Dr. Lakshmanan S and other officials, the minister went around the various stalls in the Assam Pavilion and interacted with the officials and employees of government departments and PSUs.

As many as five government departments and PSUs, including DIPR, Tourism, NEDFi, AIDC Ltd., AGMC, 32 MSME units, and two start-ups are participating in the fair.

The DIPR stall showcasing the State of Assam, including tourism has drawn much appreciation from the visitors and officials visiting the Assam Pavilion.

“We are elated that all the hard work put in by the secretary, Information and Public Relations Department, Arundhati Chakraborty, and Director, Information and Public Relations, Manabendra Dev Ray have enabled us to earn encomiums from visitors and officials alike,” said Indrani Deka, art adviser and branch officer, exhibition.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Various cultural dance forms such as Satriya, Jhumur, Hajong, Bihu dance showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diversity of Assam were performed at the fair. Popular artists from the state are also performing and regaling the audience with their renditions at Pragati Maidan.

Among the GI-tagged products on display at the pavilion include the Assam lemon, gamosa, muga silk, etc.

The pavilion is also showcasing the efforts initiated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma including the largest Bihu performance held on April 14 this year, which has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records, and Amrit Brikshya Andolan that witnessed the plantation of one crore commercial saplings within a record span of three hours.

The Assam government is represented in the IITF, 2023 by the Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise Department as the nodal department. This year’s Assam Pavilion team is led by Santanu Deuri, Joint Director, Commissioner of Industries and Commerce, as the pavilion director.

It may be mentioned that the India International Trade Fair is one of the largest trade fairs in the South East Asian region.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The theme of this year is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: United by Trade’ which reflects the essence of Assam – a land blessed with rich historical trades, multi-cultural and multi-ethnic identities blended together.

The theme assumes special significance in highlighting the state’s persistent efforts towards e-governance and investor-friendly initiatives to meet global standards.

Also Read | Assam: Grenade blast outside army camp in Tinsukia

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









