Waterways minister urges completion of key NE projects by Jan 2024

Guwahati: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, has assigned top priority to the completion of critical projects in the Northeast by January 2024.

While leading a meeting of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), and Ministry of Ayush (MoA) to assess ongoing projects in the Northeast region, Sonowal instructed officials to finalise the seven floating jetties at Jogighopa, Pandu, Biswanath, Nimati, Bindhakata, Uriamghat, and Sadiya.

Additionally, completion of permanent jetties at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh, the refurbishment of jetties at Badarpur in Karimganj, and the anticipated completion of a permanent jetty in Sonamura, Tripura, were also emphasised.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal chairs the review meeting on key projects in Northeast on Tuesday.

During the review, MoPSW and MoA senior officials presented the status of ongoing projects in the Northeast region. Over Rs 1,100 crore has been allocated for 25 inland waterway projects, with Rs 850 crore specifically for 15 projects in Assam. The Union minister also assessed progress on 15 floating jetties in the Brahmaputra and 15 in the Barak river. Sonowal directed IWAI officials to regularly dredge 88 shallow patches on the Brahmaputra for smooth ship passage, ensuring the maintenance of recent cargo and tourist jetty development.

“Today, we had a very fruitful review meeting with top officials of both ministries regarding the progress of critical projects in the Northeast,” he said.

“We have identified critical projects in the region that will be operational by January 2024. We have identified the projects and set the timeframe for the completion of each project by this timeline,” the minister said.

He further said, “Out of the six projects in inland waterways, a permanent jetty at Bogibeel, a permanent jetty at Sonamura in Tripura, a floating jetty at Bogibeel and Pandu, and renovation of jetties at Badarpur and Karimganj will be completed. We are committed to the launch of these projects, worth Rs 150 crore, by January 2024.”

The Ministry of Ayush is currently constructing projects worth Rs 286 crore across the Northeast.

The minister directed the Ayush officials to scale up and speed up the projects. The foundation stone-laying ceremony of a yoga and naturopathy hospital worth Rs 80.66 crore in Dibrugarh and for the new building of Regional Research Institute of Homoeopathy (RRIH) and integrated Ayush Wellness Centre in Guwahati worth Rs 34.33 crore are scheduled to be done by January 2024.

The minister also directed the authorities concerned to complete the G+3 and G+2 buildings at Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Guwahati, with an investment of Rs 10.45 crore. The buildings will be inaugurated by December 2023.

“Scaling up and speeding up are important to realise the optimum potential of the Ayush sector in the Northeast,” Sonowal said.

He added, “Out of at least 9 under-construction projects in the region, we expect concrete movement in 3 projects – the expansion at CARI, Guwahati, foundation stone at yoga and naturopathy hospital in Dibrugarh, and foundation stone of the permanent complex of Regional Research Institute of Homoeopathy and Integrated Ayush centre at Azara in Guwahati by January 2024.”

The Union minister was also apprised by senior officials of ongoing projects such as Ayush health and wellness centres (AHWCs) in the region. As many as 830 AHWCs have been approved in the region, of which more than 495 centres have become operational.

Besides, more than 33 integrated Ayush hospitals (IAH) have been approved in the region, out of which nine are already functional. 8 Ayush education institutions (UG and PG) are being supported by the ministry.

On the other hand, three new Ayush institutes – for Sowa Rigpa in Gangtok, for homoeopathy in Keirao, Manipur, and one in Dudhnoi – have been approved.

It may be mentioned that during the 2022-23 financial year, more than 155 Ayush dispensaries were approved, with more than 100 of them in Assam alone.

