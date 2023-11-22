Assam: Crackdown on illicit liquor in Guwahati; 80 litres seized

Guwahati: 80 litres of illicitly distilled liquor was reportedly seized on Tuesday during a law enforcement operation in Guwahati.
Kamrup Metro Railway Circle conducted inspections in various areas of Guwahati, including Friday Market, Bhootnath, Athgaon, and Bamunimaidam Bazaar, to identify violations of the Assam Excise Act.
The liquor found during the operation was seized and destroyed. During the operation, no individuals were arrested, but offenders faced a penalty of a Rs 2,000 fine.
Section 53 of the Assam Excise (Amendment) Act prescribes a penalty of imprisonment ranging from six months to three years and a fine ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh.
