NFR electrifies broad gauge routes to slash carbon emissions

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is working towards 100% electrification of un-electrified Broad Gauge routes in its zone to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

NFR has electrified 45% of the total 4348 RKM network, contributing to the net-zero carbon emissions target.

In the Northeastern states, 2,391.38 Km of routes await electrification. Electrification progress includes completed sections in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Bihar, and West Bengal under N. F. Railway’s jurisdiction.

Recent inspections in Assam covered electrification completion on three sections: Badarpur-Silchar (29.60 RKM), Badarpur-Baraigram (41.77 RKM), and Baraigram-Dullabcherra (27.00 RKM).

Electrification is expected to enhance train mobility, fortify the rail network, and improve financial performance by facilitating smoother traffic, increasing train speed.

