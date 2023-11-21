NFR electrifies broad gauge routes to slash carbon emissions

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is working towards 100% electrification of un-electrified Broad Gauge routes in its zone to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
NFR has electrified 45% of the total 4348 RKM network, contributing to the net-zero carbon emissions target.
In the Northeastern states, 2,391.38 Km of routes await electrification. Electrification progress includes completed sections in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Bihar, and West Bengal under N. F. Railway’s jurisdiction.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Recent inspections in Assam covered electrification completion on three sections: Badarpur-Silchar (29.60 RKM), Badarpur-Baraigram (41.77 RKM), and Baraigram-Dullabcherra (27.00 RKM).
Electrification is expected to enhance train mobility, fortify the rail network, and improve financial performance by facilitating smoother traffic, increasing train speed.
Also Read | As world resources deplete, what can be done to conserve biological diversity?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for November 21
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer November 21
- Tripura: Jampui Hills youth hold peace rally to highlight urgent concerns
- Manipur: Governor inaugurates 15-day workshop on Sanamahism
- Mizoram’s Tourism Department plans mega winter festival featuring Vengaboys concert
- NFR electrifies broad gauge routes to slash carbon emissions