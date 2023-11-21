Baby elephant dies, body recovered along Assam-Meghalaya border

Boko: The body of a wild baby elephant was recovered on Monday by the local public of the Hahim area under the Singra Forest Range Office along the Assam-Meghalaya border. It was found on the banks of the Singra River in Hahim.
Following the incident, a team, including West Kamrup DFO Dimpy Bora, the Kamrup District Administration, along with a Boko Police team, reached the site.
DFO Bora stated that veterinarians from Guwahati would conduct a post-mortem to determine the cause of death. Bora said, “Section 144 has been imposed in Hahim and surrounding areas for one day due to security concerns.”
The herd had been causing destruction in the Hahim area for the past week, leading to allegations that the baby elephant’s death was linked to illegal sand mining. Local leaders Aschyut Rabha and Mridul Rabha claim that deep ditches created by sand mining led to the tragic incident.
Residents accuse the Forest Beat Office of negligence, stating that the wild elephants pose an annual threat. Villagers have suffered losses in man-elephant conflicts, with the Forest Beat Office allegedly failing to address the issue.
