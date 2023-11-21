Assam woman in India Book of Records for painting 30 flags on flattened rice

Silchar: Mou Das, a woman from the southern Assam district of Cachar, has been featured in the India Book of Records for painting the national flags of 30 countries on flattened rice flakes (locally known as chira).
Mou Das, who operates an art school in Salganga, has painted the national flags of 30 countries, including India, Ukraine, Italy, Japan, Russia, Peru, Australia, France, Germany, Kuwait, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, England, Norway, Senegal, Panama, Ireland, Bangladesh, Niger, Palau, Peru, Austria, Rwanda, Jamaica, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone, Sweden, Benin, and Vietnam. She applied to the India Book of Records and achieved this prestigious feat.
In an interview with EastMojo, Mou Das credited her parents, Kamendra and Shila Das of Salganga, Udharbond constituency, Cachar district, as her biggest inspiration. Kamendra works at Punjab National Bank, while Shila is a homemaker.
The idea of painting the national flags on flattened rice flakes came to her about two months ago while eating the same. She contemplated the process of turning this idea into reality and successfully painted the national flags of 30 nations on flattened rice flakes. Mou applied to the India Book of Records on October 2, and received the “good news” a few days ago.
She expressed her desire to further her knowledge of arts and painting, aspiring to be featured in the Asia Book of Records and Guinness World Records in the future. Mou received a certificate and medal from the India Book of Records for her achievement.
Her mother, Shila Das, mentioned that Mou has had a special interest in arts and painting since childhood. “I am very happy for her achievement. May God bless her, and may she achieve more feats in the future,” Shila said. She added that Mou learned painting from her teacher, Utpal Acharjee, at Morley High School in Salganga.
