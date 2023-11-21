Assam: Rising Sun Water Festival culminates at Deepor Beel

Guwahati: The Rising Sun Water Festival-“Revisiting Saraighat”, a first of its kind celebration to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Assam culminated after a three-day Aquatic cum Cultural extravaganza at Deepor Beel Guwahati.
The unique event celebrated the valiant spirit of the Indian Army and forged a path towards becoming a landmark event for the entire Northeast India.
The sporting event included sailing and rowing with over 100 sportspersons from 15 Clubs and reputed technical staff and referees. As per a defence official, the sailing events were conducted in Enterprise, Laser and Optimus classes for boys, men, girls and open Categories.
A total of 47 participants and 42 boats from eight clubs across the country took part in the sailing events. The rowing events conducted were Single Scull, Double Scull, Coxless Pair and Coxless Four in Boys, Girls and in Open Categories where a total of 60 participants from seven clubs took part.
As per the official, all the races were adjudicated by officials and jury members of international repute. Apart from the competitive races Wind surfing, Speed Boating and Fun sailing were also conducted as demonstrations to promote water sports in the region. Yatch Club Hyderabad was adjudged Winner of Sailing and 236 IWT of the Indian Army was adjudged winners in Rowing Competition.
The Chief Guest for the closing ceremony was Chandra Mohan Patowary, minister for Environment and Forest while Nandita Gorlosa, Minister of Sports, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MP, B Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, Army Commander Eastern Command, Lt Gen Manish Erry, GOC Gajraj Corps, and several civil and military dignitaries attended the events.
The closing ceremony included a series of attractions in the form of traditional music, dance and art, offering a glimpse into the rich cultural tapestry of Assam. Special attractions were the Drone show, depiction of the battle of Saraighat, performance by violinist Sunita, dance performance by Megharanjini and her group and fusion musical by military bands. Apart from the cultural show, Indian Army also conducted a weapon equipment display, Helicopter Fly-past and Para Special Forces combat Free Fall demonstrations.
Speaking on the occasion Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita expressed gratitude to the State Government for their remarkable contributions in making the event a resounding success. According to him the Rising Sun Water Festival 2023 – “Revisiting Saraighat” owed its success to the relentless efforts and coordination between Army’s Eastern Command and the State Government.
