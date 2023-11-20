Special trains announced for Guwahati-Jodhpur, Silchar-Udhna routes

Maligaon: In a bid to enhance passenger convenience during the festive season, authorities have announced the operation of additional one-way special trains. These special trains are scheduled to run between Guwahati and Jodhpur, as well as Silchar and Udhna railway stations.

Commencing on November 21, 2023, the Guwahati to Jodhpur special train (No. 05697) will depart at 11:15 hours, traversing through various stops including Rangiya, New Jalpaiguri, Patna, and Jaipur before reaching Jodhpur at 04:30 hours on November 23, 2023.

Simultaneously, the Silchar to Udhna special train (No. 05680) will embark on its journey at 10:30 hours on November 21, 2023, arriving at Udhna by 14:50 hours on November 23, 2023, passing through locations such as Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri, and Itarsi. These special trains will offer a range of accommodations, including 2-tier, 3-tier, sleeper class, and general seating.

The announcement encourages waitlisted passengers on other routes to benefit from the added travel options, with details available on N. F. Railway’s social media platforms. Travellers are advised to verify information before embarking on their journeys.

