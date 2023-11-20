Special trains announced for Guwahati-Jodhpur, Silchar-Udhna routes

Maligaon: In a bid to enhance passenger convenience during the festive season, authorities have announced the operation of additional one-way special trains. These special trains are scheduled to run between Guwahati and Jodhpur, as well as Silchar and Udhna railway stations.
Commencing on November 21, 2023, the Guwahati to Jodhpur special train (No. 05697) will depart at 11:15 hours, traversing through various stops including Rangiya, New Jalpaiguri, Patna, and Jaipur before reaching Jodhpur at 04:30 hours on November 23, 2023.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Simultaneously, the Silchar to Udhna special train (No. 05680) will embark on its journey at 10:30 hours on November 21, 2023, arriving at Udhna by 14:50 hours on November 23, 2023, passing through locations such as Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri, and Itarsi. These special trains will offer a range of accommodations, including 2-tier, 3-tier, sleeper class, and general seating.
The announcement encourages waitlisted passengers on other routes to benefit from the added travel options, with details available on N. F. Railway’s social media platforms. Travellers are advised to verify information before embarking on their journeys.
Also Read | MTB Tawang Challenge concludes, highlighting cycling in Arunachal
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Climate damage: Who pays and how?
- Despite its inflammatory rhetoric, why is Iran unlikely to attack Israel?
- Special trains announced for Guwahati-Jodhpur, Silchar-Udhna routes
- How do you respond when someone tells you they’re self-harming?
- Meghalaya: Chhath Puja celebrated in Garo Hills
- ‘Kannur Squad’: A gripping police drama with brilliant performances