Guwahati: Prime suspect Mani Khan arrested for murdering partner

Guwahati: The main suspect in the case related to the discovery of a woman’s body in a Guwahati apartment has been taken into police custody.
The deceased, identified as Anju Dorjee, was found in her rented flat on November 12, where she resided with her live-in partner, Mani Khan. Khan had been evading authorities since the incident surfaced.
After an extensive search operation, the police successfully apprehended Khan on the night of November 19. Preliminary reports suggest that Dispur Police in Guwahati detained him after reviewing CCTV footage from the apartment where the tragic incident occurred.
In the initial stages of the investigation into the woman’s death, authorities examined 15 days of CCTV footage but found no clues regarding the identity of the perpetrator. Subsequently, the prime suspect, Mani Khan, was taken into custody in Guwahati, as per official police statements.
Late last night, Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah, accompanied by other senior police officials, was reportedly present at Hatigaon Police Station. The victim, Anju Dorjee, believed to be between 25 and 26 years old and originally from Bokajan in Assam, was discovered deceased in a Guwahati apartment.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The incident came to light when the landlord detected a foul odor emanating from the apartment that Dorjee shared with her live-in partner. Following this discovery, the police assumed control of the situation and requested all CCTV footage from the preceding days.
Mani Khan, identified as Dorjee’s live-in partner and the primary suspect, had been missing since the incident became known. Initial reports indicated that the CCTV footage did not capture his movements in the days leading up to the alleged murder, raising suspicions of possible involvement by a third party.
Neighbours and police noted that Mani Khan could not be located after the incident, and his mobile phone was switched off. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
Also Read | From COVID recovery to almost 10 million steps: What walking taught me
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Cross-border power sharing can help all nations and is the most efficient: Here’s how
- 29 Myanmar soldiers sent back after seeking refuge in Mizoram
- Imphal: Did Indian Air Force send Rafale jets to track UFO?
- Guwahati: Prime suspect Mani Khan arrested for murdering partner
- The disinformation deluge targeting women and gender-diverse people
- Meghalaya minister says Cherry Blossom Festival ‘most successful’