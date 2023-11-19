Food poisoning outbreak at NIT Silchar, over 40 students affected

Silchar: Over 40 students suffered food poisoning at the National Institute of Technology, Silchar, with several requiring intravenous treatment due to severe symptoms, particularly intense diarrhoea and dehydration, sources said.



Following the outbreak, the institution’s management swiftly issued a notice, asking the boarders to avoid food from outside. “In view of the present circumstances related to food poisoning of multiple boarders of NIT Silchar, it is hereby instructed not to consume fast/street foods from outside,” a notice from the Dean of Students Welfare read.



As per the Gymkhana Members, the Institute’s student Union body, the students had consumed momo from a food outlet beyond the institute’s gates, at the NIT point from where the illness spread. The students informed that many were admitted to the Jeevan Jyoti Institute of Medical Sciences while some even went to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Given the severity of the situation, officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) visited the campus to investigate the outbreak and provide expertise in assessing food safety protocols.



Fortunately, many affected individuals have successfully recovered, easing concerns of the campus community.

