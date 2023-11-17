Assam: 2 from Manipur arrested in Amingaon with over 1 kg heroin

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) Assam detained two individuals involved in drug trafficking and confiscated 98 packets of heroin, weighing 1 kg 350 g (excluding cover), in Amingaon on Thursday night.
Acting on information from a reliable source, the STF intercepted a TATA DI with Registration Number NL 01 08 A 8541 traveling from Churachandpur to a lower Assam District in Amingaon. Subsequently, the STF discovered packets of heroin concealed in hidden compartments.
The two apprehended drug couriers were identified as Tomizur Rahman of Wangoi and Abdul Rahim of Lilong (Manipur).
The operation was conducted by Parthasarathi Mahanta, DIG STF, and Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Addl SP (HQ), Kamrup cum Addl SP, STF.
The STF is carrying out necessary legal proceedings.
