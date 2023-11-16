Assam: Youth arrested for death threats against cabinet minister Atul Bora

Guwahati: A youth from Gourisagar, Assam, has been detained by the police on charges of issuing death threats to Cabinet Minister Atul Bora. The arrest followed a directive from Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to address a death threat posted in the social media comment section targeting Minister Bora.

The CID swiftly launched an investigation, successfully tracing the user behind the social media account responsible for the threat. Shockingly, the individual claimed to have planted an explosive in Minister Atul Bora’s quarters, purportedly acting under the instructions of the banned militant group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

Sri Nip Pratim Baruah (age-31yrs.), S/O- Sri Haren Baruah, Vill.- Bamun Moran Gaon, PS- Gaurisagar, Dist.- Sivasagar has been picked up for the Facebook post threatening the Hon Minister. The detention is based on substantial evidence. https://t.co/P45exs3gHJ — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) November 15, 2023

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Nip Pratim Baruah from Bamun Moran Gaon village, was apprehended during a raid conducted by law enforcement authorities. The threat, initially discovered on Tuesday (November 14) in a Facebook post’s comment section, indicated the presence of a bomb in Minister Bora’s residence, allegedly orchestrated by ULFA-I.

Atul Bora, the head of the regional political party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and a key ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, holds pivotal portfolios, including agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary, implementation of Assam Accord, and border protection and development in the state government. Bora emerged victorious in the May 2016 Assembly elections from the Bokakhat constituency.

