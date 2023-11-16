Guwahati: A rare eagle reportedly fell from a tree near the Sahitya Sabha building in Sonitpur district, Tezpur, prompting a successful rescue. Its subsequent release on Wednesday highlighted a significant moment in wildlife conservation.
As per reports, Moon Saikia, a Tezpur local, noticed the fragile state of the eagle and promptly brought it to the attention of wildlife warden Saurav Borkataki. Recognising the urgency of the situation, Borkataki took swift action and arranged for the eagle to receive treatment at a veterinary hospital.
The eagle’s health gradually improved and the bird was released at Balichar in Jahajghat, Tezpur, thanks to the collaborative efforts of concerned citizens and wildlife authorities.
The successful rehabilitation serves as a positive step towards coordinated wildlife conservation efforts within the region.
