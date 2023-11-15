Assam promotes innovative initiatives at IITF Delhi

Guwahati: A slew of initiatives taken by the Assam government such as “One District One Product”, Ease of Doing Business, Assam Start-Up besides a host of GI (geographical indication) tagged products are being promoted at the Assam Pavilion which opened at the 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from Tuesday.

Additional chief secretary, industries and commerce department, Assam, Ravi Kota inaugurated the Assam Pavilion and interacted with the participants across different stalls in the pavilion.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Later, talking to mediapersons, the additional chief secretary said the IITF was a big platform to showcase Assam’s rich heritage, its resources and splendour to the rest of the world.

He exuded optimism that the Assam Pavilion with different stalls would become the cynosure of all eyes over the fortnight.

Among the GI-tagged products on display at the pavilion include the Assam Lemon, gamosa, muga silk and so on. Besides, various traditional dresses of Assam are also being exhibited at the pavilion.

The Assam Pavilion is also showcasing the unique efforts initiated by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma including the largest Bihu performance held on April 14 this year, which got recognition by the Guinness Book of World Records, and Amrit Brikshya Andolan that witnessed plantation of 1 crore commercial saplings within a record span of three hours.

This year, five government departments/PSUs – DIPR, Tourism, NEDFi, AIDC Ltd, AGMC besides over 30 MSME units and two start-ups are participating in the state pavilion, which is spread over an area of 549 square metres.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

To commemorate the 200 glorious years of Assam Tea, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) will showcase the rich heritage of Assam Tea in the theme pavilion. Live demonstrations of muga yarn reeling and water hyacinth products shall also be showcased in the theme pavilion in the coming days.

It may be noted that Assam minister for industries and commerce Bimal Borah has been closely monitoring the entire event, including preparatory activities, for the past two months.

Of late, the incentives offered by the Assam government under the Assam Industrial and Investment Policy (Amendment) 2023 have attracted mega investments worth over Rs 100 crore. The 14 MoUs, signed so far with around Rs 11,315 crore worth investments, are aimed at helping create more than 11,000 jobs in the state. These industries range from steel, cement, bio-methanol, agro-processing, etc.

“At this juncture, the participation of Assam in IITF 2023 will help increase the visibility of investment opportunities in the state and more industries are expected to roll out their plans in next five to six months,” said an official of the state industries and commerce department.

The trade fair at the national capital will continue till November 27. Sources said that Assam Day would be celebrated at the trade fair on November 22 to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Notably, the Assam government is represented in the IITF, 2023 by the industries, commerce and public enterprise department as the nodal department. This year’s Assam Pavilion team is led by Santanu Deuri, joint director, Commissionerate of industries and commerce, as the pavilion director.

It may be mentioned that the India International Trade Fair is one of the largest trade fairs of the South East Asian region.

The theme of this year is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: United by Trade’ which reflects the essence of Assam – a land blessed with rich historical trades, multi-cultural and multi-ethnic identities blended together.

The theme assumes special significance in highlighting the state’s persistent efforts towards e-governance and investor-friendly initiatives to meet global standards.

Also Read | Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: 2 Assam workers among 40 trapped

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









