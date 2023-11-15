Assam promotes innovative initiatives at IITF Delhi

Guwahati: A slew of initiatives taken by the Assam government such as “One District One Product”, Ease of Doing Business, Assam Start-Up besides a host of GI (geographical indication) tagged products are being promoted at the Assam Pavilion which opened at the 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from Tuesday.
Additional chief secretary, industries and commerce department, Assam, Ravi Kota inaugurated the Assam Pavilion and interacted with the participants across different stalls in the pavilion.
Later, talking to mediapersons, the additional chief secretary said the IITF was a big platform to showcase Assam’s rich heritage, its resources and splendour to the rest of the world.
He exuded optimism that the Assam Pavilion with different stalls would become the cynosure of all eyes over the fortnight.
Among the GI-tagged products on display at the pavilion include the Assam Lemon, gamosa, muga silk and so on. Besides, various traditional dresses of Assam are also being exhibited at the pavilion.
The Assam Pavilion is also showcasing the unique efforts initiated by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma including the largest Bihu performance held on April 14 this year, which got recognition by the Guinness Book of World Records, and Amrit Brikshya Andolan that witnessed plantation of 1 crore commercial saplings within a record span of three hours.
This year, five government departments/PSUs – DIPR, Tourism, NEDFi, AIDC Ltd, AGMC besides over 30 MSME units and two start-ups are participating in the state pavilion, which is spread over an area of 549 square metres.
To commemorate the 200 glorious years of Assam Tea, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) will showcase the rich heritage of Assam Tea in the theme pavilion. Live demonstrations of muga yarn reeling and water hyacinth products shall also be showcased in the theme pavilion in the coming days.
It may be noted that Assam minister for industries and commerce Bimal Borah has been closely monitoring the entire event, including preparatory activities, for the past two months.
Of late, the incentives offered by the Assam government under the Assam Industrial and Investment Policy (Amendment) 2023 have attracted mega investments worth over Rs 100 crore. The 14 MoUs, signed so far with around Rs 11,315 crore worth investments, are aimed at helping create more than 11,000 jobs in the state. These industries range from steel, cement, bio-methanol, agro-processing, etc.
“At this juncture, the participation of Assam in IITF 2023 will help increase the visibility of investment opportunities in the state and more industries are expected to roll out their plans in next five to six months,” said an official of the state industries and commerce department.
The trade fair at the national capital will continue till November 27. Sources said that Assam Day would be celebrated at the trade fair on November 22 to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state.
Notably, the Assam government is represented in the IITF, 2023 by the industries, commerce and public enterprise department as the nodal department. This year’s Assam Pavilion team is led by Santanu Deuri, joint director, Commissionerate of industries and commerce, as the pavilion director.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
It may be mentioned that the India International Trade Fair is one of the largest trade fairs of the South East Asian region.
The theme of this year is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: United by Trade’ which reflects the essence of Assam – a land blessed with rich historical trades, multi-cultural and multi-ethnic identities blended together.
The theme assumes special significance in highlighting the state’s persistent efforts towards e-governance and investor-friendly initiatives to meet global standards.
Also Read | Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: 2 Assam workers among 40 trapped
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Interview to recruitment in a day: How Garo Hills’ best school botched teacher hiring
- Israel-Hamas war: there is a difference between a humanitarian pause, ceasefire?
- Assam: Pest menace plagues farmers in Assam’s Baksa district
- ADB to help Tripura attract more tourists
- Mizoram: 39 Myanmar Junta soldiers sent back by IAF
- Assam promotes innovative initiatives at IITF Delhi