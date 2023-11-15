Assam: Pest menace plagues farmers in Assam's Baksa district

Guwahati: Farmers in Barama town, situated in Assam’s Baksa district, are facing distress as an alarming surge in pest activity threatens their paddy fields, raising concerns during the crucial rice-reaping season.

The issue extends beyond Barama, affecting numerous villages in Baksa district, including Murmela, Bhogpur, and Kusijar, where an increasing number of pests are wreaking havoc in the paddy fields. Despite farmers’ diligent efforts to combat the situation with pesticides, success has been elusive, resulting in substantial damage to a significant portion of the paddy crop.

Reports indicate that the agriculture department has been alerted to the situation, but the response has been slow, leaving farmers anxious about their future yields. In light of the losses incurred, farmers are now seeking compensation from the government to alleviate their financial burdens.

Expressing his frustration, a local farmer conveyed to a reporter from India Today Northeast, “This year, we worked hard and achieved a good harvest. However, right at the reaping season, pests have appeared in large numbers, ruining all our hard work. We have suffered a substantial financial setback. We don’t know how we will make ends meet as we are entirely dependent on our crops. Government assistance would be crucial for our survival. It is frustrating as everything was fine, but pests attacked our crops precisely during the reaping season.”

The pest attack in Assam is not limited to Baksa but has emerged as a significant concern across various regions, including Nalbari, Barpeta, and Sonitpur.

