Guwahati: Following the collapse of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand on the night of November 11, which left 40 workers trapped underground, it has been revealed that Sanjay Basumatary and Ramprasad Narzary, both from Assam’s Ramphalbil village in Kokrajhar, are among those affected.

As per reports, family members were able to contact Sanjay Basumatary’s elder brother, Rocket Basumatary, who was also present at the construction site.

Appealing to the government for the safe rescue of all the trapped workers, Ramprasad Narzary’s mother stated, “My son’s name is Ramprasad Narzary. Two young men from Ramphalbil village went there to work. I urge the governments of both the states to ensure the safe rescue of all the trapped workers.”

Both families are urging the governments involved to expedite and ensure the success of rescue efforts.

Among the 40 workers trapped in the 4.5-km-long tunnel under construction between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway, 15 hail from Jharkhand, five from Odisha, and four from Bihar. The remaining 16 workers comprise eight from Uttar Pradesh, three from West Bengal, two each from Uttarakhand and Assam, and one from Himachal Pradesh.

According to the latest updates, rescue operations in Uttarkashi persisted into Tuesday morning. Rescuers at the site of the under-construction tunnel collapse initiated a crucial step by inserting large-diameter mild steel pipes through the rubble using an auger machine, as reported by officials.

The 40 workers, who have been trapped in the collapsed tunnel for the past two days, are confirmed to be safe, receiving provisions of food, water, and oxygen, authorities further assured.

