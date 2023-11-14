Assam: State ranking tennis tournament begins in Guwahati

Guwahati: The All Assam State Ranking Tennis Tournament, organised by the Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association (NFRSA) (Tennis Wing), commenced on Monday at NFRSA Lawn Tennis Complex, Maligaon, Guwahati.

The opening ceremony, led by General Secretary/NFRSA & Chief Personnel Officer/Industrial Relation of N.F. Railway, Sasanka Sarmah, saw the participation of other NFRSA officials.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The tournament features events in various age categories, including under 10, 12, 14, and 18 years for both boys and girls, Men’s Double, Veteran Men’s Double (above 45 years), and Mixed Double (Open).

Participants from across Assam, totaling around 200 players and 5 officials, are competing in both men’s and women’s categories. The event, spanning five days, will conclude on November 17, 2023.

Also Read | Assam Rifles capture NSCN cadre with Chinese rifle, SIM card

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









