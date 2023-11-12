Assam Rifles capture NSCN cadre with Chinese rifle, SIM card

Guwahati: In an operation spearheaded by the 23 Assam Rifles (AR), Ram Pradhan, known as Ram Newar and identified as an NSCN area commander, was apprehended following a clash with Assam Rifles forces on November 11 in Tinsukia’s Borgolai.
The operation resulted in the seizure of a Chinese-made rifle, along with numerous SIM cards and incriminating documents by Assam Rifles personnel.
Reports indicate that the arrested NSCN Commander, Ram Pradhan, was allegedly engaged in various criminal activities, including extortion of funds in various regions such as Ledo, Bargolai, Lekhapani, Bomgarha, Tipong Lalpahar, Paharpur, among others.
In the aftermath of the operation, the militant member was handed over to the Lekhapani police by the Assam Rifles. Ongoing police interrogation is aimed at extracting additional information from the detained individual to shed light on the extent and details of his involvement in criminal undertakings.
