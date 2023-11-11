Assam: Adtu hosts Nano-tech seminar at Majuli College

Guwahati: The Assam down town University (Adtu) recently hosted a Nano-tech seminar at Majuli College.
The unique symposium seamlessly blended academia with the vibrant cultural heritage of Assam, creating an enriching experience for participants.
The event saw enthusiastic participants registering at Majuli College. Guests included Dr. Pitambar Deva Goswami (Auniati Satra Adhikar)- Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia, Principal (Dibrugarh D.H.S.K College)- Dr. Saumar Jyoti Mahanta (Principal of Sivsagar Commerce College)
The event highlighted the ceremonial richness of Assamese tradition with captivating performances of Gayon and Bayon from the Satriya Dance.
The cultural celebration continued with a welcome address featuring insights from Dr. Sunandan Baruah, Director, Innovation, Startup and Acceleration, Assam down town University.
Dr Baruah transitioned into a critical discussion on the National Education Policy (NEP) highlighting on the multiple entry exit points of NEP, he also laid stress in inculcating the students with curiosity of exploring problems and coming up with innotive solutions. He also stressed the usage of Nano Teachnology to solve societal problems through inexpensive methods.
At noon, the felicitation ceremony honored approximately 150 retired teachers and principals for their exceptional contributions to education, presenting certificates and mementos.
As a visual treat, an AdtU video was showcased on a large screen during the event, providing a unique perspective on education without requiring audio accompaniment.
