Guwahati: Budding scientists from across Assam are presenting a total of 260 projects with invigorating themes and scientific methodologies at the three-day 31st State Level Children’s Science Congress. The event commenced at the District Library Auditorium in Haflong on Thursday.

Assam’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, Keshab Mahanta, inaugurated the Children’s Science Congress, organised by the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council in collaboration with local NGOs such as Blue Hills Society and Dawn of Change.

“These projects are being scrutinised by 27 expert evaluators in respective subjects, including local evaluators from Dima Hasao district. Around 70 teachers have been engaged as guides for the participating children, along with 31 district coordinators,” an official informed.

Notably, the entire academic program has been prepared under the supervision of 12 members of the State Academic Committee and two members of the National Academic Committee.

“Altogether, 26 best projects will be selected out of the 260 projects, which will further be taken to the national level Indian Science Congress, the date of which is yet to be finalised. Today, 126 participants submitted their projects and presented them simultaneously in nine rooms at Don Bosco School, which has been the centre for technical sessions during the programme, while the remaining participants will present their projects on Friday,” the official said.

Meanwhile, as part of the programme, a science activity corner has been set up at the District Library Auditorium for both days, where there will be science sessions, joyful learning, and fun with science in the presence of professors and experts. The subjects of the interaction include physics, mathematics, chemistry, etc., where interactive sessions with scientists are being held.

An exhibition has also been arranged by the NC Hills council, where self-help groups are exhibiting their products and indigenous food. Assam Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of dignitaries. Students from different schools of Dima Hasao also displayed their projects in the science exhibition.

A souvenir, ‘Dima Hasao Scientia,’ was formally released by the ministers on the occasion at the District Library Auditorium.

Notably, such programmes have played a pivotal role in nurturing and furthering junior scientists in their aspirational journeys.

The Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), Society for Socio-Economic Awareness and Environmental Protection, Nagaon, Bharat Jana Vigyan Jatha (BJVJ) organisations have been actively involved in organising the state-level science congress since 1992 across different districts of Assam.

