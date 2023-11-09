Assam: Rangiya, Mariani stations acquire ‘Eat Right Station’ certificates

Maligaon: The Rangiya and Mariani Railway Stations in Assam, part of the N. F. Railway (NFR), have received ‘Eat Right Station’ certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
According to NFR officials, the ‘Eat Right Station’ certification is awarded to railway stations that adhere to strict food storage and hygiene standards, setting a benchmark for safe and wholesome food services. This certification is obtained through an audit conducted by an FSSAI-approved third-party agency.
Both Rangiya and Mariani stations have met the FSSAI guidelines, with Rangiya Railway Station’s certification valid from September 25, 2023, to September 24, 2025, and Mariani Railway Station’s from October 19, 2023, to October 18, 2025, as stated in an official release from NFR.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The N. F. Railway plans to extend this certification to more stations, striving to meet FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right Station’ standards. Previously, Guwahati, Harishchandrapur, and Lumding Railway Stations of N. F. Railway have already received this recognition.
This initiative aligns with FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right India’ movement, a comprehensive effort to transform the nation’s food system, ensuring safe, healthy, and sustainable food for all citizens.
Also Read | Cost of conservation: While resorts flourish, why are locals being evicted in Kaziranga?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: 2 bodies found by police in Imphal
- NESO-led student protest in Mizoram calls for peace and permanent solution in Manipur
- Tripura: NLFT rebel accused of ambushing BSF succumbs to stomach pain
- Assam: Rangiya, Mariani stations acquire ‘Eat Right Station’ certificates
- Mizo army man shot dead by Pakistan soldiers while on duty at J&K border
- Tripura CPI(M) concerned over drastic fall in party membership