Assam: Rangiya, Mariani stations acquire ‘Eat Right Station’ certificates

Maligaon: The Rangiya and Mariani Railway Stations in Assam, part of the N. F. Railway (NFR), have received ‘Eat Right Station’ certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

According to NFR officials, the ‘Eat Right Station’ certification is awarded to railway stations that adhere to strict food storage and hygiene standards, setting a benchmark for safe and wholesome food services. This certification is obtained through an audit conducted by an FSSAI-approved third-party agency.

Both Rangiya and Mariani stations have met the FSSAI guidelines, with Rangiya Railway Station’s certification valid from September 25, 2023, to September 24, 2025, and Mariani Railway Station’s from October 19, 2023, to October 18, 2025, as stated in an official release from NFR.

The N. F. Railway plans to extend this certification to more stations, striving to meet FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right Station’ standards. Previously, Guwahati, Harishchandrapur, and Lumding Railway Stations of N. F. Railway have already received this recognition.

This initiative aligns with FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right India’ movement, a comprehensive effort to transform the nation’s food system, ensuring safe, healthy, and sustainable food for all citizens.

