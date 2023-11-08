Northeast Frontier Railway adds 2 special trains to curb festive rush

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate an additional two pairs of festive special trains in both directions to meet the escalating demand of travellers during the forthcoming festive week. The festive special trains will operate between Kamakhya – Gorakhpur and Katihar – Mumbai Central.

Special train no. 05082 (Gorakhpur – Kamakhya) will run for four trips, departing from Gorakhpur at 15:05 hours from the 10th of November to the 1st of December 2023, reaching Kamakhya at 15:00 hours on the following day. In the return direction, special train no. 05081 (Kamakhya – Gorakhpur) will also run for four trips, departing from Kamakhya at 21:00 hours from the 11th of November to the 2nd of December 2023, and arriving in Gorakhpur at 17:30 hours the next day.

Additionally, special train no. 09189 (Mumbai Central – Katihar) will run for eight trips, departing from Mumbai Central at 10:30 hours from the 11th of November to the 30th of December 2023, and reaching Katihar at 07:30 hours on the third day. In the return direction, special train no. 09190 (Katihar – Mumbai Central) will also run for eight trips, departing from Katihar at 00:15 hours from the 14th of November 2023 to the 2nd of January 2024, and arriving at Mumbai Central at 18:40 hours the next day.

Both special trains will consist of 22 coaches, which include AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier sleeper class, and second seating for the passengers.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

