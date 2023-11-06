Assam: North East Cycling Awards 2023 held in Guwahati

Guwahati: The first edition of the prestigious North East Cycling Awards was held on Saturday at the elegant Ratnamouli Palace in Guwahati, Assam. It left an indelible mark as it celebrated the spirited champions of the cycling world from the region.

The event was organized by Guwahati based non-profit organization Pedal for a Change.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria graced the event as the Chief Guest, alongside Minister of Transport Parimal Suklabaidya. Other dignitaries included CMD of NEDFi PVSLN Murthy, CEO Pratidin Times Rishi Barua, India Tourism NE Regional Head Anil Oraw and Founder Medical Director of Sankardeva Netralaya Dr. Harsha Bhattacharjee. The presence of prominent media houses added a touch of eminence to the occasion.

The Jury Members for the awards were Pranay Bordoloi, Mrinal Talukdar, Dr. Sanjeev Kr Handique, Karma Paljor, Urmi Buragohain, Karobi Gogoi, Sattyakee D’Com Bhuyan and Dr. Simanta Kalita who judged the Photography contest entries.

The Governor of Assam congratulated the members of Pedal for a Change for conceiving the awards and recognizing people from all segments of the society. He laid emphasis on the need for and importance of cycling as a healthy and clean mode of transport for short distances.

The program began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp followed by a flute performance by Krishnajeena Sharma, member of pedal for a Change.

The awards sought to recognize and honour Individuals who have done exceptionally well in different aspects of Cycling in North East India and Institutions/Organisations that encourage cycling in Guwahati.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Categories spanned from recognizing the Most Accomplished Sports Cyclists, Popular Recreational Cyclists, regular captive bicycle users, special accomplishments in or using cycles, best cycle tour operator, popular cycle store owner, Most Cycling-Friendly School, Colleges/University, and Hospital in Guwahati.

“We believe in the power of cycling to transform lives and promote sustainable transport. The North East Cycling Awards are a testament to the dedicated efforts of our cycling community, and we are grateful to have had the opportunity to recognize their extraordinary contributions,” said Arshel Akhter, Co-Founder and Managing Director, at Pedal for a Change.

The event brought together a diverse assembly, including nominees, awardees, media personnel, and members of the cycling community from across the region. The ceremony was not just about acknowledging achievements but also about highlighting the substantial impacts cycling can have in our society. It emphasised the need for cycling-friendly infrastructure and policies in the region.

The awards ceremony culminated with an electrifying music performance, by Naaz Sultana, enthralling the audience and making it an unforgettable evening.

Pedal for a Change expressed deep gratitude to the event sponsors, partners, jury members, advisors, and members of the cycling community whose unwavering support contributed to the event’s success. Their collaboration showcased their shared commitment to the cycling movement in the North East.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The event not only recognized the past accomplishments but also fueled the hope of a more cycle-friendly North East, where the two wheels are celebrated not just as a mode of transportation but as a way of life.

Details of the result is listed below:

Sl No Category Award Name Winner 1 Photography Contest Photography Contest Winner – 1st Position Tushar Bhuyan 2 Photography Contest Winner – 2nd Position Mrinmoy Kakoti 3 Photography Contest Winner – 3rd Position Khirod Borah 4 Photography Contest Winner – 3rd Position Gabriel Jeffernell Jyrwa Marwein 5 Commute Cycling Regular Cycle Commuter in Guwahati – Choice Cyclist – Male Debango Dutta 6 Regular Cycle Commuter in Guwahati – Captive Cyclist – Male Sudarshan Yadav 7 Regular Cycle Commuter in Guwahati – Captive Cyclist – Female Kalpana Deka 8 Regular Cycle Commuter in Guwahati – Captive Cyclist – Female Rejiya Khatun 9 Recreational Cycling Most Popular Recreational Cyclist in Arunachal Pradesh Ijum Gadi 10 Most Popular Recreational Cyclist in Assam Ripunjay Gogoi 11 Most Popular Recreational Cyclist in Nagaland Pekindibo Nring 12 Most Popular Recreational Cyclist in Tripura Gopesh Debnath 13 Sports Category Most Accomplished Sports Cyclist in/from North East – TRACK Racing – Male Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam 14 Most Accomplished Sports Cyclist in/from North East – TRACK Racing – Female Chayanika Gogoi 15 Most Accomplished Sports Cyclist in/from North East – MTB Racing – Male Khariksing Adonis Tangpu 16 Most Accomplished Sports Cyclist in/from North East – MTB Racing – Female Star Narzary 17 Most Accomplished Sports Cyclist in/from North East – ROAD Racing – Female Irom Matouleibi Devi 18 Entrepreneurs Best Cycle Tour Operator in/from North East Brahmaputra Cycling Expedition 19 Most Popular Cycle Store in North East Spokehub Cycling 20 Special Accomplishment Special Accomplishment in or using Cycles in North East – 1st Kaushik Guha 21 Special Accomplishment in or using Cycles in North East – 2nd Marcellina Sangma 22 Special Accomplishment in or using Cycles in North East – 3rd Rima Trishna Haloi, ACS 23 Cycling Friendly Institutions & Organisations Most Cycling Friendly School in Guwahati Army Public School Narangi 24 Most Cycling Friendly College / University in Guwahati Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati 25 Most Cycling Friendly Hospital in Guwahati Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya 26 Special Recognition by Pedal For A Change Special Recognition by Pedal for a Change for Promoting Cycling Dr. Dakhum Magu, Arunachal Pardesh 27 Special Recognition by Pedal for a Change for Promoting Cycling Bharat Buragohain, Head Master Jogesh Gohain High School, Dhemaji 28 Special Recognition by Pedal for a Change for Promoting Cycling Dept. of Education, Govt of Assam Source: Pedal for a Change

Pedal for a Change is a Guwahati based nonprofit organisation working towards promotion of Walking, Cycling and Public Transportation as climate change mitigation activities in the North Eastern region of India.

Also Read | Guwahati’s emissions surge amid urbanisation, climate change concerns

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









