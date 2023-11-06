Assam: North East Cycling Awards 2023 held in Guwahati

Guwahati: The first edition of the prestigious North East Cycling Awards was held on Saturday at the elegant Ratnamouli Palace in Guwahati, Assam. It left an indelible mark as it celebrated the spirited champions of the cycling world from the region.
The event was organized by Guwahati based non-profit organization Pedal for a Change.
Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria graced the event as the Chief Guest, alongside Minister of Transport Parimal Suklabaidya. Other dignitaries included CMD of NEDFi PVSLN Murthy, CEO Pratidin Times Rishi Barua, India Tourism NE Regional Head Anil Oraw and Founder Medical Director of Sankardeva Netralaya Dr. Harsha Bhattacharjee. The presence of prominent media houses added a touch of eminence to the occasion.
The Jury Members for the awards were Pranay Bordoloi, Mrinal Talukdar, Dr. Sanjeev Kr Handique, Karma Paljor, Urmi Buragohain, Karobi Gogoi, Sattyakee D’Com Bhuyan and Dr. Simanta Kalita who judged the Photography contest entries.
The Governor of Assam congratulated the members of Pedal for a Change for conceiving the awards and recognizing people from all segments of the society. He laid emphasis on the need for and importance of cycling as a healthy and clean mode of transport for short distances.
The program began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp followed by a flute performance by Krishnajeena Sharma, member of pedal for a Change.
The awards sought to recognize and honour Individuals who have done exceptionally well in different aspects of Cycling in North East India and Institutions/Organisations that encourage cycling in Guwahati.
Categories spanned from recognizing the Most Accomplished Sports Cyclists, Popular Recreational Cyclists, regular captive bicycle users, special accomplishments in or using cycles, best cycle tour operator, popular cycle store owner, Most Cycling-Friendly School, Colleges/University, and Hospital in Guwahati.
“We believe in the power of cycling to transform lives and promote sustainable transport. The North East Cycling Awards are a testament to the dedicated efforts of our cycling community, and we are grateful to have had the opportunity to recognize their extraordinary contributions,” said Arshel Akhter, Co-Founder and Managing Director, at Pedal for a Change.
The event brought together a diverse assembly, including nominees, awardees, media personnel, and members of the cycling community from across the region. The ceremony was not just about acknowledging achievements but also about highlighting the substantial impacts cycling can have in our society. It emphasised the need for cycling-friendly infrastructure and policies in the region.
The awards ceremony culminated with an electrifying music performance, by Naaz Sultana, enthralling the audience and making it an unforgettable evening.
Pedal for a Change expressed deep gratitude to the event sponsors, partners, jury members, advisors, and members of the cycling community whose unwavering support contributed to the event’s success. Their collaboration showcased their shared commitment to the cycling movement in the North East.
The event not only recognized the past accomplishments but also fueled the hope of a more cycle-friendly North East, where the two wheels are celebrated not just as a mode of transportation but as a way of life.
Details of the result is listed below:
|Sl No
|Category
|Award Name
|Winner
|1
|Photography Contest
|Photography Contest Winner – 1st Position
|Tushar Bhuyan
|2
|Photography Contest Winner – 2nd Position
|Mrinmoy Kakoti
|3
|Photography Contest Winner – 3rd Position
|Khirod Borah
|4
|Photography Contest Winner – 3rd Position
|Gabriel Jeffernell Jyrwa Marwein
|5
|Commute Cycling
|Regular Cycle Commuter in Guwahati – Choice Cyclist – Male
|Debango Dutta
|6
|Regular Cycle Commuter in Guwahati – Captive Cyclist – Male
|Sudarshan Yadav
|7
|Regular Cycle Commuter in Guwahati – Captive Cyclist – Female
|Kalpana Deka
|8
|Regular Cycle Commuter in Guwahati – Captive Cyclist – Female
|Rejiya Khatun
|9
|Recreational Cycling
|Most Popular Recreational Cyclist in Arunachal Pradesh
|Ijum Gadi
|10
|Most Popular Recreational Cyclist in Assam
|Ripunjay Gogoi
|11
|Most Popular Recreational Cyclist in Nagaland
|Pekindibo Nring
|12
|Most Popular Recreational Cyclist in Tripura
|Gopesh Debnath
|13
|Sports Category
|Most Accomplished Sports Cyclist in/from North East – TRACK Racing – Male
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
|14
|Most Accomplished Sports Cyclist in/from North East – TRACK Racing – Female
|Chayanika Gogoi
|15
|Most Accomplished Sports Cyclist in/from North East – MTB Racing – Male
|Khariksing Adonis Tangpu
|16
|Most Accomplished Sports Cyclist in/from North East – MTB Racing – Female
|Star Narzary
|17
|Most Accomplished Sports Cyclist in/from North East – ROAD Racing – Female
|Irom Matouleibi Devi
|18
|Entrepreneurs
|Best Cycle Tour Operator in/from North East
|Brahmaputra Cycling Expedition
|19
|Most Popular Cycle Store in North East
|Spokehub Cycling
|20
|Special Accomplishment
|Special Accomplishment in or using Cycles in North East – 1st
|Kaushik Guha
|21
|Special Accomplishment in or using Cycles in North East – 2nd
|Marcellina Sangma
|22
|Special Accomplishment in or using Cycles in North East – 3rd
|Rima Trishna Haloi, ACS
|23
|Cycling Friendly Institutions & Organisations
|Most Cycling Friendly School in Guwahati
|Army Public School Narangi
|24
|Most Cycling Friendly College / University in Guwahati
|Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati
|25
|Most Cycling Friendly Hospital in Guwahati
|Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya
|26
|Special Recognition by Pedal For A Change
|Special Recognition by Pedal for a Change for Promoting Cycling
|Dr. Dakhum Magu, Arunachal Pardesh
|27
|Special Recognition by Pedal for a Change for Promoting Cycling
|Bharat Buragohain, Head Master Jogesh Gohain High School, Dhemaji
|28
|Special Recognition by Pedal for a Change for Promoting Cycling
|Dept. of Education, Govt of Assam
Pedal for a Change is a Guwahati based nonprofit organisation working towards promotion of Walking, Cycling and Public Transportation as climate change mitigation activities in the North Eastern region of India.
