Silchar: The Silchar District Library’s protracted construction has drawn criticism from Barak Valley’s artistic community in Assam.

Disappointed over the slow pace of the works, members of the Barak Valley Artists’ Welfare Association and the Sammilito Sanskritik Mancha met Assam Minister of state cultural affairs, Bimal Borah and sought his intervention to expedite the construction works.

They described the proposed Silchar District Library as a critical center for cultural exchange and literary research.

The members of the cultural bodies apprised the minister on the need of such a facility in the city. According to the members, absence of a District Library in the city has affected the literary activities which protect the essence of a culture.

“Libraries help people acquire knowledge and know the unknown. In the context of culture, a Library showcases the history, literature and cultural legacy of a place,” a member of the group told media persons in Silchar.

A memorandum was also submitted to the Minister seeking his intervention to expedite the completion of the project. Notably, the government of Assam sanctioned an amount of Rs 29.43 crore for construction of the new District Library in Silchar city. The rickety old building was demolished to bring forth the sprawling building.

It was said that the project would be completed by October 2023 but unfortunately only 25 percent work could be completed within the deadline fixed in the time commencing the construction.

The construction of the new building commenced in February 2021. Minister Borah assured the delegates of his full support to expedite the construction.

