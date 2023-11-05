HR Conclave in Guwahati honours top talent management

Guwahati: Assam down town University has announced the successful conclusion of HR Conclave 3.0, the third edition of the national-level event in Northeast India. The conclave, held on November 4, brought together industry experts, thought leaders, and HR professionals for a day of discussions and networking.
HR Conclave 3.0 at Taj Vivanta surpassed expectations as professionals from diverse fields explored the ever-evolving realm of HR and talent management. The event included compelling panels, insightful keynotes, and a rewarding HR Award Ceremony, delivering a highly enriching experience for all.
The event featured two insightful panel discussions and a prestigious HR Award Ceremony. In the first panel, moderated by Ashish Mittal, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, industry experts like Hemant Kumar Ravi (KANTAR), Rituraj Sar (Lupin Limited), Kasturi Kalita (Assam Cancer Care Foundation TATA TRUST), and Pooja Makasana (Sun Pharma) discussed talent acquisition, employer branding, and innovative recruitment techniques.
The second panel, skillfully moderated by Roy Joseph, Vice President – HR & Services at MRF TYRE, gathered prominent figures from various industries, including Gautam Pandey (JSW Steel), Moushumi Choudhury (Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited), Madhurima Das (HDFC Bank), Dr. K. M. Suceendran (Tata Consultancy Services), and Durlab Saikia (Emami Limited), to delve into the topic of establishing strong partnerships with educational institutions and tapping into talent pools effectively.
The event’s highlight was the HR Award Ceremony, which recognised outstanding individuals and organisations in the HR field. Cristia Tapse M Sangma of Star Cement received the HR Leader Award, while Abhishek Sarma of Reliance Retail was named the HR Rising Star of North East for his role as Assistant Manager in Employee Relations and Compliance.
The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Rimjhim Baruah Borah, Associate Director (i/c) – Directorate of Career Advancement, who highlighted the importance of employer branding for students and the HR excellence award’s significant role in recognising exceptional HR work.
