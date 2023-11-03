Karimganj resident killed in Gujarat; Hojai resident accused

Silchar: A 26-year-old man from Assam’s Karimganj district has been allegedly murdered in Gujarat.

The deceased Tajel Ahmed hailed from Lokdas village in Kaliganj under Karimganj South assembly constituency in Karimganj district.

As per reports, Tajel had gone to Gujarat’s Vadodara around two years ago in search of a job to help his family financially and started working in the kitchen of a hospital in Vadodara’s Manjalpur area. A few months ago, a man, Saiful Islam, who belongs from Assam’s Hojai district, joined as a worker at that hospital’s kitchen and the hospital authorities arranged Saiful’s stay with Tajel.

Everything was fine till October 27 (Friday) when they engaged in a verbal duel over an issue. The matter was resolved after the intervention of a local person.

On the evening of October 27, Saiful allegedly attacked Tajel with a sharp weapon on the terrace of the house in which they were staying. Tajel, whose throat was slit, collapsed on the terrace and died after some time. The matter was informed to the police by some people (who live in that building), following which police visited the spot and sent the body to a hospital for post-mortem.

A source said Saiful was arrested by the Manjalpur police with the help of railway police on Saturday while Saiful was about to escape from Vadodara.

Tajel’s father, Ainul Ahmed, who went to Vadodara to bring back his son’s dead body, said he started with Tajel’s body (after completing necessary formalities with the local police and hospital) from Vadodara on Monday and reached Lokdas village on Thursday. “I never thought I would have to face such a day. Tajel’s death has shattered us and we want justice,” a broken-Ainul said.

Tajel’s dead body reached his native place (Lokdas village, about 70km from Silchar) on Thursday evening, and a massive number of people gathered outside his house and staged a protest demanding capital punishment for Saiful. They sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the matter. The irate people demanded that the Assam government should take necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the people of the state who have to go outside the state in search of employment.

The people also demanded that the government provide adequate compensation to Tajel’s family and sought Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s intervention. On Thursday night, Tajel’s body was buried at a burial site in his village as per Islamic tradition in the presence of thousands of people.

