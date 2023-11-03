Assam gets second Ayurvedic hospital in less than a month

Guwahati: Union Minister of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated a 50-bed Ayurvedic hospital in Dudhnoi, Goalpara district. This hospital is the second of its kind to open in Assam in less than a month, following Majuli.

The hospital is equipped with essential facilities, including a state-of-the-art laboratory, a Panchakarma centre, an infertility clinic, a yoga unit, and both OPD and IPD services.

During the inauguration ceremony, Sonowal mentioned that 78,026 patients have received Ayurvedic treatment in 289 Ayush health and wellness centers (AHWCs) in the state over the past six months.

He stated, “According to data received from the state between January and September 2023, 78,026 individuals have benefited from the Ayush system of medicine. The Ayush Ministry has released Rs 121.75 crore to Assam to establish AHWCs, integrated Ayush hospitals, educational institutes, dispensaries, and Ayush public health programs.”

Sonowal expressed his belief that Ayush-based geriatric programs would strengthen the Ayush systems in the northeastern states.

He also revealed plans to further develop the Dudhnoi campus into a major Ayush center in the region, with improvements such as a USG facility, X-ray and ECG facilities, an operation theatre, Kharasutra, an upgraded Panchakarma, an upgraded laboratory, and a labor room.

Sonowal added, “An Ayush educational institution is under construction at the same campus. To harness the flora for Ayurvedic medicinal products, a medicinal herbs garden with rare medicinal plants will also be established on the hospital premises.”

Sonowal noted that work was in progress to set up 200 more AHWCs, eight Integrated Ayush hospitals, and Ayush educational institutions in Assam.

He expressed satisfaction that the people of Dudhnoi and its surrounding areas now have access to India’s rich heritage of Ayurveda.

“As Assam, along with the rest of the Northeast, receives focused attention to become the engine of growth for India’s next economic resurgence, it is essential to have a robust, modern, inclusive, and integrated healthcare infrastructure,” he emphasized.

“By integrating modern approaches to validate the efficacy of traditional medicine like Ayurveda, the government affirms its commitment to work toward achieving Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a Swastha Bharat. Given the encouraging number of people availing Ayurvedic care solutions, we are moving ahead under the able leadership of the Prime Minister to create an integrated healthcare ecosystem where individuals can recover from their illnesses and, at the same time, improve their quality of life,” the Union Minister stated.

“We will continue to build more Ayush healthcare infrastructure in Assam to meet the demand for a robust healthcare system in the state.”

Since 2014, the central government has established 33 integrated Ayush hospitals in the Northeast, with nine currently operational.

In the region, 879 AHWCs are being set up, with 492 reported as functional.

Sonowal had previously announced plans for four more integrated hospitals to be established in Kaliabor, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, and Baksa, along with a 30-bed hospital in Diphu and a 10-bed hospital in Bajali. A total of 100 Ayush dispensaries will be set up in all districts of Assam.

The event was attended by Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, Lok Sabha MP for Guwahati, Queen Oja, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Tankeswar Rabha, and other senior officials from the Ayush Ministry, state government, and Goalpara district administration.

The Ministry of Ayush supports the efforts of state/UT governments to implement various activities proposed by the states through their respective State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs) under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) of the National Ayush Mission (NAM).

