Guwahati: Tezpur University’s faculty members have received global recognition for their cutting-edge research in various fields. The faculty’s work in Artificial Intelligence & Image Processing, Energy, Polymers, Otorhinolaryngology, and Optoelectronics & Photonics has earned them a place in Elsevier’s esteemed lists of the top 2% scientists worldwide.
The distinguished faculty members who made it to these lists include Prof. Dhruba K Bhattacharyya, Prof. Debendra Chandra Baruah, Dr. Shyamal Kumar Das, Prof. Niranjan Karak, Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, and Prof. Partha Pratim Sahu.
Elsevier, a renowned Publishing & Information Analytics Company, published these lists in both 2022 and 2023 through an independent study. Their selection criteria are based on publicly available data, including citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, and other indicators. Scientists are categorised into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields according to the standard Science-Metrix classification.
Tezpur University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, congratulated the faculty members, expressing the university’s pride in their contributions to its growth. He hopes that this achievement will inspire others to strive for knowledge and excellence.
