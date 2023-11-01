Assam: Wildlife encounters, eco-adventures in Kaziranga await visitors next month

Guwahati: From witnessing elephant bathing to feeding elephants on request, to going on a vehicle safari at Burachapori and Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuaries, which are unique for their freshwater mangroves and bee-eater nesting colonies, it’s going to be fun for visitors to visit Kaziranga next month.

Kaziranga National Park, which opened on October 15, has seen an excellent footfall of visitors (a total of 16,535 in the last 15 days), and people are keen to visit the famed national park and UNESCO World Heritage site.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Visitors will be able to witness elephant bathing (a unique ritual that exemplifies the bond between mahouts and elephants) and feed elephants upon request. “These activities have been included to nurture compassion, awe, and care for other living beings, especially in young children,” a forest official said.

The plan is a part of furthering the mandate given by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, for ‘GREATER KAZIRANGA,’ in which new visitor-friendly avenues are being opened in November before the Deepawali vacation break.

As for elephant safari in Kohora, Bagori, and Burapahar Ranges of Kaziranga National Park, a total of 33 private elephant applications have been received and permitted to take up safari in the Bagori Range. Similarly, at Kohora, 15-20 departmental elephants will be made available for this unique experience. “Possibilities to take up elephant safari under Burapahar are also being explored due to its unique undulating terrain and wooded landscape,” the official said.

The landscape of Burachapori and Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuaries under Nagaon Wildlife Division is unique for their freshwater mangroves (Hijal tree species) and bee-eater nesting colonies during winter. It is also a trekking paradise. “Special Nepali ethnic cuisine through Ecodevelopment Committees is being planned at Dhania Forest Guest House,” the official said.

Migratory birds have the highest visitation in Agaratoli E range and are now geared up for a jeep safari from Nov 1. Online booking of jeep safaris will be trialed under this range to make the visit a seamless experience.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

For those who want to go trekking, there is the Chirang trail under the Burapahar Range, which is a haven for bird watchers, and the place is being revived to hear the reverberating calls of the Hoolock Gibbons.

And for those who want to go shopping for ethnic attire, Karbi villagers will be opening a store at the office premises of the ‘Bonoshristhi’ Ecodevelopment center.

Accommodation in forest guest houses will also be made available online.

Also Read | How a man from rural Assam weaved success with yarn

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









