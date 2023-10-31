How a man from rural Assam weaved success with yarn

Assam’s remote Mezenga village is no entrepreneurial hotspot. But does it mean residents of Mezenga (in Sibsagar district) cannot dare to dream?

Of course not. Two decades ago, Pabitra Buragohain had a dream too; the founder and Managing Director of the Orient Group of Companies wanted to make it big, and he did exactly that.

From growing up in rural Assam as the son of a school teacher to becoming a visionary entrepreneur revolutionising the textile industry in northeast India, Buragohain has not only made a name for his company but also put Mezenga on the map.

Under Buragohain’s leadership, the Orient Group......