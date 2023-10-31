Assam: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates AdtU library

Guwahati: Assam down town University on Monday celebrated the grand inauguration of its Library cum Activity Centre at the Panikhaiti campus, a momentous occasion in the institution’s history. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India.

The Library cum Activity Centre, a sprawling 4-story, 40,000-square-foot facility, boasts a state-of-the-art auditorium, multiple seminar halls, an advanced AV production studio, a modern cafeteria, a multi-storied library, an art gallery, a yoga hall, a gymnasium, a swimming pool, and an indoor stadium with multi-sport facilities. The proceeds from this event will contribute to the construction of the AdtU Amphitheatre.

An honorary Doctorate, PhD D.Litt (Honoris Causa), was conferred upon the Union Minister, recognising his outstanding contributions to the field of Road Transport and Highways.

The event also acknowledged outstanding achievers, including Dr. Saikat Sen, named Outstanding Researcher 2022-23, Aniya Teli, Best Performer PG Student, and Samujjal Talukdar, Best Performer UG Student.

