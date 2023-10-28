Kulshi: Thousands gathered at the Kulsi riverside in South Kamrup‘s Kulsi area on the auspicious occasion of Lakhi Puja to witness the traditional Boat Race competition, a tradition upheld since 1973. The Kulshi River, often considered the lifeline for the Rabha ethnic group, came alive with excitement and anticipation.
Organised by the Kulshi Youth Club, the event attracted attendees from various regions, including Palashbari, Chhaygaon, Boko, and even neighbouring Meghalaya.
“This year marks the Golden Jubilee of our beloved boating competition,” said Pradeep Rabha, President of the Welcoming Committee and a renowned social worker in the area, during the inauguration. Kulshi Youth Club Advisor Badal Rabha gracefully conducted the memorial service.
As the competition commenced at 3 p.m. on the banks of the Kulshi River, organisers were thrilled to see an overwhelming turnout. “While the number of teams participating has declined over the years, our commitment to preserving this tradition remains unwavering,” shared an organiser.
This year’s competition saw ten teams from various parts of South Kamrup vying for the top spot. The Jonbai team clinched the first prize, followed by the Jontora team in second place, and the Jai Shree Ram team securing third. The top three teams were awarded trophies and cash prizes of Rs 20,001, Rs 15,001, and Rs 10,001, respectively.
Reflecting on the event’s significance, Pradeep Rabhai Rabhi of the Golden Jubilee Welcoming Committee remarked, “Such traditional games have been pivotal in fostering harmony among the diverse ethnic groups in the Kulshi area.”
He fondly recalled the inaugural boating competition on the Kulshi River in 1973, praising the Kulshi Youth Club for its dedication to continuing this legacy.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The day’s festivities extended beyond the race. Himanshu Shekhar Vaishya, Joint Secretary of the Assam Football Association, inaugurated the cultural stage. The subsequent cultural program saw the presence of esteemed guests like Rabha-Hasong Autonomous Council Vice-Chairman Ramakant Rabha, Executive Members Dilip Kumar Rabha, Nripen Rabha, Rashmibala Rabha, and a vast audience, all coming together to celebrate the rich heritage of the region.
Also Read: From medical to ‘divine’ interventions: How Catholics made their way in Nagaland
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- APEC faces up to the China challenge
- Tripura: Committee to probe income disparity among state govt employees
- Israeli invasion of Gaza likely to resemble past difficult battles in Iraq and Syria
- Assam: Thousands turn up for boat race in South Kamrup
- Here’s why Roald Dahl was known as a bigot and beloved children’s author
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for October 28