87,782 persons recruited in govt service since May 2021: Assam CM

Guwahati: The Assam government aims to fill up over 25,000 posts in the days to come as it moves steadily towards fulfilling its pre-Assembly election promise of providing one lakh government jobs to young aspirants in the state.

As many as 87,782 job seekers have been recruited to various government departments since chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the promise in May 2021. The number is only set to increase in the coming months.

On Friday, 62 assistant engineers (civil) under the state water resources department were ceremonially distributed appointment letters.

Attending the appointment letter distribution ceremony at the Assam Secretariat complex here, chief minister Sarma said the state government has been working relentlessly towards fulfilment of the promise to provide one lakh government jobs to youths of the state.

“With today’s handing out of appointment letters to 62 assistant engineers, the total number of appointments to various departments made under my government since May 2021 now stands at 87,782,” the chief minister said.

Referring to the recently-published advertisements calling for applications to fill up as many as 5,000 vacancies in the Assam Police and 3,000 vacancies in the health department, Sarma said along with these and upcoming advertisements to fill 8,000 vacancies in Grade-III and Grade-IV categories and 10,000 vacancies in the education department meant another 25,000-plus jobs in the government sector would be filled in the days to come, thus taking the total recruitment to over one lakh, as was promised during the campaigning to the Assam Assembly elections.

“In recent years, a large number of engineers have been recruited to the various departments such as public health engineering, public works (roads) and public works (buildings), panchayat and rural development, among others. This is in sharp contrast to the scenario a decade or so back when students of engineering colleges expressed frustration and dissatisfaction over lack of employment opportunities in the government sector then,” the chief minister said.

He exuded confidence that the new generation of engineers recruited purely on the basis of merit would prove decisive in the state government’s endeavour to have a self-motivated and a dedicated workforce committed to welfare of the people.

“The engineers of the water resources department have a major responsibility in the government’s efforts aimed at minimising the impact of floods on the residents in the flood-prone areas of the state. The new recruits will have to ensure that the embankments are always in good shape, especially before the advent of monsoon,” Sarma said.

He said apart from taking care of the embankments, the new generation of engineers must explore options so that the untapped potential of the mighty Brahmaputra can be harnessed for greater public good.

The chief minister however cautioned the newly-recruited engineers from resorting to unethical practices while carrying out their official obligations.

